Robert Horry Identifies Lakers Newcomer Who Brings Much-Needed Edge

The Los Angeles Lakers have undergone drastic changes this NBA offseason, with the storied franchise looking much different than it did last season after many players came and went through free agency and trades.

A new era is beginning in Los Angeles with superstar Luka Doncic leading the way, and even though the Slovenian product is arguably the best scorer in the league today, there have been some doubts about whether the team around him is good enough to compete with the best of the best in the Western Conference next season and beyond.

7-Time NBA Champion Robert Horry Chimes in on New-Look Lakers

One Lakers legend that knows a thing or two about what it takes to win in the NBA, with seven titles to his credit, is Robert Horry, who recently chimed in with his take on this new-look squad in Los Angeles.

Horry recently spoke with Lakers Nation about the changes and additions the Lakers have made this summer, with an emphasis on the team's acquisition of rising star Walker Kessler.

“My heart says I can’t root for Walker Kessler because he went to Auburn, but now I have to (laughs),” Horry said of the Lakers’ new starting center. “But it’s gonna be interesting. Walker Kessler is a guy they’ve been coveting for a while and you think about all the pieces that they added.”

Kessler was arguably the biggest move of the summer for the Lakers, as they pulled off a sign-and-trade deal with the Utah Jazz.

The 24-year-old gives the Lakers a massive upgrade at the center position on both ends of the floor and could be the ideal big man to play alongside Doncic for the foreseeable future.

Lakers’ Quentin Grimes Has ‘Some Nasty’ to His Game, Says Horry

Along with praising the addition of Kessler to the new-look roster, Horry pointed out the signing of guard Quentin Grimes, who he thinks has “some nasty” to his game.

“Quentin Grimes is a guy who is a nasty guy,” Horry said. “There’s a saying we like to say where it’s you gotta bring some nasty to the game and that’s one of the things that he will do.”

With so many new players on the team, there’s no telling how this revamped squad will look on the basketball floor next season, but if it all comes together, the Lakers could surprise some people as this new era gets underway in Los Angeles.

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