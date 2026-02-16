Giannis Antetokounmpo Reignites Lakers Trade Rumors With Recent Comments

he NBA trade deadline came and went earlier this month, with superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo remaining with the Milwaukee Bucks, as the team chose to hold onto the two-time NBA MVP and revisit trade scenarios during the summer.

One team that benefits significantly from Antetokounmpo remaining in Milwaukee for the rest of the 2025-26 NBA season is the Los Angeles Lakers, as the storied franchise lacked the trade assets to compete with other suitors seeking to acquire the perennial All-Star.

During the offseason, the Lakers will have more assets to trade, allowing them to make a more attractive trade offer to the Bucks in hopes of pairing Antetokounmpo with fellow superstar Luka Doncic for the foreseeable future.

Giannis Mentions Lakers in Dream Scenarios

During an interview with ESPN’s Malika Andrews, which aired during NBA All-Star Weekend, Antetokounmpo opened up about his future, making some interesting comments about the Lakers, New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers.

“As of today, I’m committed to the Milwaukee Bucks,” Antetokounmpo said. “I’m committed to the people that I work with, my teammates, the coaching staff, coach Doc [Rivers] and [GM] Jon [Horst] in the front office.

“What I’ve said from the beginning of this year is that, out of my mouth and the way I’ve carried myself, you will never hear me say I don’t want to be a Milwaukee Buck.”

“Growing up, you dream, ‘Oh, what if I played for the Knicks, Madison Square Garden? What if I get drafted by the Lakers and I’m teammates with Kobe [Bryant]? What if I go play for the Cavs and LeBron [James] passes me the ball?'” Antetokounmpo said. “But this is my team, and I love it.”

Obviously, Antetokounmpo isn't saying he wants to be traded to the Lakers, Knicks, or Cavaliers, but he's definitely considered playing for these franchises.

At this point, it doesn't seem as though Antetokounmpo will publicly state that he wants to leave the Bucks, and that likely won't change. However, it seems only a matter of time before he's moved, with Los Angeles a potential destination if they can put together the best trade package this summer.

Even though the Lakers' odds to acquire Antetokounmpo have improved, Los Angeles will have some stiff competition for the services of the one-time NBA champion, as the Knicks will be in the running as well as other teams that have been linked to the superstar big man, like the Miami Heat, Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves.