2026 NBA 3-Point Contest Odds, Prediction, Participants, Past Winners (Damian Lillard, Rookie Favored)

The marquee event of NBA All-Starr Saturday night has become the 3-Point Contest, and this year there are a ton of storylines.

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard – a two-time 3-Point Contest winner – is set to participate in this year’s event even though he’s currently recovering from a torn Achilles that he suffered in the 2025 NBA Playoffs.

It certainly will be exciting to see Lillard back on the floor, but he has a tough group to go against that features former champion Devin Booker (2018), rookie sensation Kon Knueppel and All-Stars Donovan Mitchell, Jamal Murray, Tyrese Maxey and Norman Powell.

Knueppel and Lillard are the current frontrunners in the odds for the 3-Point Contest, but should bettors trust them to win?

Here’s a breakdown of each of the participants and my favorite bets for this star-studded event.

2026 NBA 3-Point Contest Participants

Kon Knueppel, Guard, Charlotte Hornets

Knueppel is having an amazing rookie season, averaging 3.4 3-pointers on 7.9 attempts per game (43.1 percent) for a surging Charlotte team.

This is his first 3-Point Contest appearance, but he’s proven all season to be an elite catch-and-shoot player, knocking down 41.3 percent of his attempts from deep.

Damian Lillard, Guard, Portland Trail Blazers

A career 37.1 percent shooter from deep, Lillard has won this contest multiple times and may be the best long-range shooter in this year’s contest, giving him an advantage for the deeper 3-point locations.

The biggest question for the veteran guard is whether or not his body will hold up for multiple rounds since he’s been rehabbing all season long.

Devin Booker, Guard, Phoenix Suns

A former champion, Booker may be a little overvalued in this contest because of his past success. The Suns star has been asked to carry a major offensive load this season, and it’s led to him shooting just 31.1 percent from 3 on 5.5 attempts per game.

Jamal Murray, Guard, Denver Nuggets

First-time All-Star Jamal Murray is having one of his best seasons from beyond the arc, knocking down 42.5 percent of his attempts while taking 7.4 per game.

Murray is knocking down 43.5 percent of his catch-and-shoot 3s this season.

Tyrese Maxey, Guard, Philadelphia 76ers

Another player with a ton of range, Maxey is shooting 37.9 percent from beyond the arc on 8.8 attempts per game. He’s shooting 39.2 percent on catch-and-shoot 3s.

Maxey takes a lot of difficult shots and looks off the dribble, so he could be a sneaky bet in this competition.

Donovan Mitchell, Guard, Cleveland Cavaliers

Mitchell has participated in the 3-Point Contest before, but he has yet to pick up a win.

The Cavs star is another player with infinite range, and he enters this contest shooting 37.6 percent from 3-point range in the 2025-26 season. Mitchell is shooting much better on catch-and-shoot 3s (42.2 percent).

Norman Powell, Guard, Miami Heat

Powell has taken 7.3 3-pointers per game this season, shooting 39.6 percent for the Miami Heat.

His percentage improves to 41.2 on catch-and-shoot opportunities, and he’s making his second straight appearance in this event after coming up short in 2025.

Bobby Portis, Forward, Milwaukee Bucks

Portis has shot well over 40 percent from 3 this season, and he could be a sneaky dark horse in this contest. The Bucks forward is hovering around 45 percent from deep on catch-and-shoot 3s, but he may not have as quick of a release as some of these guards.

Still, for a player hitting 3s at such a high level, Portis is an interesting target since he has the longest odds to win.

2026 NBA 3-Point Contest Odds

Kon Knueppel: +380

Damian Lillard: +390

Devin Booker: +550

Jamal Murray: +600

Tyrese Maxey: +600

Donovan Mitchell: +650

Norman Powell: +950

Bobby Portis: +1700

NBA 3-Point Contest Past Winners

2025: Tyler Herro (Heat)

2024: Damian Lillard (Bucks)

2023: Damian Lillard (Trail Blazers)

2022: Karl-Anthony Towns (Timberwolves)

2021: Steph Curry (Warriors)

2020: Buddy Hield (Kings)

2019: Joe Harris (Nets)

2018: Devin Booker (Suns)

2017: Eric Gordon (Rockets)

2016: Klay Thompson (Warriors)

2015: Stephen Curry (Warriors)

2014: Marco Belinelli (Spurs)

2013: Kyrie Irving (Cavaliers)

2012: Kevin Love (Timberwolves)

2011: James Jones (Heat)

2010: Paul Pierce (Celtics)

2009: Daequan Cook (Heat)

2008: Jason Kapono (Raptors)

2007: Jason Kapono (Raptors)

2006: Dirk Nowitzki (Mavs)

2005: Quentin Richardson (Suns)

2004: Voshon Lenard (Nuggets)

2003: Peja Stojakovic (Kings)

2002: Peja Stojakovic (Kings)

2001: Ray Allen (Bucks)

2000: Jeff Hornacek (Jazz)

1998: Jeff Hornacek (Jazz)

1997: Steve Kerr (Bulls)

1996: Tim Legler (Wizards)

1995: Glen Rice (Heat)

1994: Mark Price (Cavs)

1993: Mark Price (Cavs)

1992: Craig Hodges (Bulls)

1991: Craig Hodges (Bulls)

1990: Craig Hodges (Bulls)

1989: Dale Ellis (Sonics)

1988: Larry Bird (Celtics)

1987: Larry Bird (Celtics)

1986: Larry Bird (Celtics)

2026 NBA 3-Point Contest Odds Prediction

I’m going to make two picks for this contest: Lillard and Mitchell.

Lillard’s history in the 3-Point Contest is too much too look past, and he’s certainly had plenty of time in his rehab to get shots up in an open gym without any defenders on him.

The ability to hit some of the longer-range 3s should come in helpful for Lillard with the bonus racks on the floor. Plus, we’ve seen him rise to the occasion more than once in this contest.

As for Mitchell, he has experience in this event that could help him this year, and he’s knocked down a higher percentage of catch-and-shoot 3s (42.2 percent) than 3s overall.

Mitchell is asked to take a lot of tough shots for the Cavs, but I think he could thrive in this competition where every shot is uncontested.

At +650, Mitchell is worth a look considering how great he’s been in catch-and-shoot scenarios this season.

Pick(s): Damian Lillard (+390) Donovan Mitchell (+650)

