Massive Trade Pitch Sees Lakers Land $107M Star Forward
Would the 15-12 Los Angeles Lakers — who haven't made a single trade since February 9, 2023 — swing for the fences with a big-ticket deal to save their 2024-25 season from what looks likely to otherwise be another quick playoff exit?
It seems that, given team president and general manager Rob Pelinka's reticence to part with his future trade assets at past transaction deadlines, he is not particularly confident in Los Angeles' upside.
That said, with a rabid fanbase and likely some behind-the-scenes pressure from the league's oldest active player — 39-year-old All-NBA power forward LeBron James — it seems likely that Pelinka will have to at least make some marginal moves to improve his roster.
Alternately, the Lakers could look to go a bit bigger, but to still thread the needle a bit, swinging a win-now deal to bolster their offensive versatility without surrendering all their future draft equity.
Los Angeles could probably get away giving up a heavily-protected first round pick or perhaps multiple second round selections in exchange for the contract of Toronto Raptors small forward RJ Barrett.
Barrett, Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley and a second round draft pick were shipped to Barrett's hometown Raptors in exchange for oft-hurt championship forward OG Anunoby. So it's possible no first round picks will be poached in a subsequent deal.
The Lakers could flip the $11 million contract of underperforming point guard Gabe Vincent, along with starting combo forward Rui Hachimura (netting $27 million this year), to Toronto for Barrett's $25.8 million deal and veteran swingman Garrett Temple, who in his prime was a fun two-way role player, but now is more a well-traveled coach on the floor.
For the 7-21 Raptors this year, the 6-foot-6 Duke product is averaging 23.5 points on .455/.350/.725 shooting splits, 6.8 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per bout. Those numbers would naturally dip when he becomes probably the fourth fiddle behind All-NBA frontcourt stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis and point guard Austin Reaves, but Barrett is a more athletic, consistent scorer than the slower Hachimura, who's been playing out-of-position at small forward next to the even slower James anyway.
This would be a cost-effective way (in terms of assets) for Los Angeles to a significant roster shakeup and at least try to add a bit more scoring punch to its offensive attack.
