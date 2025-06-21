Lamar Jackson Sent Special Gift to Jayson Tatum Amid Recovery From Torn Achilles
Amid Jayson Tatum's recovery from a torn achilles, he received a special gift from Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.
Jackson sent Tatum a signed jersey with the message, "Wishing you 100% recovery champ." Tatum posted a picture of the signed jersey to his Instagram story and wrote, "Love."
The Boston Celtics star forward tore his achilles during Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals, and underwent surgery for the injury the following day. The Celtics were looking to repeat as champions after winning the NBA Finals in 2024, but Tatum devastatingly suffered a torn achilles and the Celtics lost the series to the New York Knicks.
Since the injury occurred, numerous athletes have sent well wishes to Tatum, including Jackson now.
Earlier this month, Tatum posted a brief update on his recovery from the toughest injury he's suffered over his NBA career. He wrote on X: "Day 25… days starting to get a little easier."
Tatum is slated to miss the start of the 2025-26 season as he continues to heal from the injury.