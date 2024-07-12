LeBron James Excited About Derrick White's Addition to Team USA
Los Angeles Lakers and Team USA star LeBron James was asked about the addition of Boston Celtics guard Derrick White to the U.S. Olympic team, and as anticipated, his answer didn't disappoint.
"What can Derrick White add? Just poise, his ability to guard, his ability to shoot the ball. Bringing in another championship DNA guy, it's great," James said on Thursday.
White, who is one of the league's best perimeter defenders, played a key role in helping the Celtics capture their 18th championship in franchise history earlier this summer. Now White, who was spending his time running his basketball camp earlier this week, is heading to Team USA training camp to prepare to play in the Paris Olympics later this month.
White replaced Los Angeles Clippers wing Kawhi Leonard, who withdrew from the roster due to injury concerns.
Team USA is back in action on Monday, July 15 in Abu Dhabi, when they take on Australia in the first of four overseas exhibition matches ahead of the Olympics later this month.