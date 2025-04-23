LeBron James Had Funny Quote About JJ Redick's NSFW Outburst at Lakers
Midway through the third quarter of the Los Angeles Lakers' eventual 94–85 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday, an irate JJ Redick, while calling a timeout, ripped into his club in a profanity-laced outburst as Los Angeles's lead over Minnesota slowly dwindled.
"What the f--- is going on?!" Redick shouted. "What the f--- are you guys doing?! Come on!"
Immediately jolted out of its third quarter slumber, the Lakers went on a 9–0 run and ultimately emerged victorious in Game 2 of the first round Western Conference series against the Timberwolves. After the game, Lakers superstar LeBron James was asked how much he thought Redick's prodding was needed, and what he thought of the club's response to its fiery coach. James offered an amusing quote.
"I thought we responded well just from the timeout. We know JJ is gonna spazz out from time to time," James said as the roomful of reporters burst into laughter. "That's JJ. So at this point for us, I would say we need to listen to the message and not how he's delivering it."
James likened Redick to his high school coach in that regard.
"My high school coach my freshman year was kind of the same way," James continued. "He would spazz out on us. You have to be able to understand it's not how he's saying it, it's about what he's saying. And I thought we responded after that."
While Redick is not a ticking time bomb, it's also not the first time that James and company got an earful from the Lakers first-year coach this season. In just the fourth game of his tenure as Lakers coach back in October, Redick ripped into James, who had failed to get a shot off, resulting in a 24-second violation. And the Lakers coach has not been afraid to use his postgame news conferences as a way to publicly hold the team accountable when they're not playing up to his standards.
So clearly, James and the Lakers have become fluent in "Redick-speak."