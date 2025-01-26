LeBron James Revealed Lakers' Hilariously Simple Plan to Defend Steph Curry
The Los Angeles Lakers won their third game in a row on Saturday night, taking down the visiting Golden State Warriors at Staples Center to move to 25-18 on the year. It was a one-point game at halftime but LeBron James pulled the Lakers away down the stretch in the final two quarters, aided by a complete lack of shot-making from the one and only Steph Curry.
Curry went scoreless in the second half after putting up 13 in the first, going 0-for-8 from the field as the Dubs suffered a 10-point defeat. James was asked after the game how L.A.'s defense stifled the league's most dangerous shooter and he offered up the team's hilariously simple plan that definitely resonates with the rest of the NBA.
"Just hope that he missed," James said while laughing and giving a hapless shrug. "It's Steph, man."
After over a decade of dominance from Curry that is pretty much the only plan that works. This summer proved even a French guy with inflatable Tube Man arms can't stop Curry from not just getting his shot off but making it too. Hoping he misses is all defenders can do.
The Lakers clearly hoped hard enough on Saturday night. Next time, that may not be the case— but clearly the plan will remain the same. What other choice to they have?