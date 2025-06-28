Lonzo Ball Trade Grades: How Did Bulls, Cavaliers Fare?
The NBA's offseason is in full swing.
The Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers made a rare player-for-player trade Saturday morning. The Bulls sent guard Lonzo Ball to the Cavaliers in exchange for wing Isaac Okoro ahead of the NBA's free agency period kicking off next week.
With the NBA draft done and dusted, Kevin Durant traded to the Rockets and other reshuffling across the league, the offseason is taking shape before a single free-agent contract is signed. The Ball trade, made between two division rivals, could provide signs on the approach the Cavs and Bulls are taking in free agency to set the stage for their wildly different-looking futures.
So, who won the trade? Let's take a look:
Cleveland Cavaliers
Trade grade: B+
After a disappointing playoff exit following an Eastern Conference best 64-18 season last year, the Cavs sure up their guard depth with the addition of Ball and the uncertain future of Ty Jerome.
Ball has two years and $20 million left on his contract, but the Cavs now absorb a $10 million team option to retain him after the upcoming season. That's a very team-friendly deal, especially when you consider Cleveland can cut its losses after this season if things don't work out.
The Cavs are certainly still interested in bringing back Jerome, an unrestricted free agent, who is in for a big pay raise after a breakout year coming off the bench in Cleveland. If Cleveland isn't willing or able to pay the price tag he sees when free agency opens, Ball is a great option to play in relief of or alongside Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell.
Of course, any discussion with Ball has to consider his health. He played in 35 games last season after missing two years due to injuries. He missed time this past year due to a wrist injury after a strong return to the court.
Even with Ball's health considered, it's a low-risk, high-reward move for the Cavs.
Chicago Bulls
Trade grade: C-
Maybe Okoro works out in Chicago, but the Bulls gave up essentially an expiring contract in Ball for two more years of Okoro at a slightly higher price. Sure, he won't make or break the Bulls' books. But the move just doesn't make much sense when Chicago could have traded Ball for more value at last season's trade deadline but chose to give him a contract extension instead.
Okoro—who the Cavs drafted with the No. 5 pick in 2020—is still just 24 years old, making the acquisition a slightly interesting swing for a young player coming off a down year. If the Bulls could have landed some draft capital alongside Okoro from Cleveland, this would have been a stronger deal for Chicago.
The trade is eerily similar to when the Bulls swapped Alex Caruso with Josh Giddey in the one-for-one trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder last year. Giddey was good for Chicago and very well may be a big part of the Bulls' future, but Caruso was just a massive part of the Thunder's title run. More assets, particularly draft picks to keep in the cupboard, would go a long way instead of these player-for-player deals.