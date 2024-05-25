SI

Luka Dončić Hilariously Dismisses Reporter's Question About Rudy Gobert Trash Talk

Mike McDaniel

May 24, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) shoots against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the third quarter during game two of the western conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
May 24, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) shoots against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the third quarter during game two of the western conference finals for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports / Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

After Dallas Mavericks star Luka Dončić buried a late three to rip the heart out of the Minnesota Timberwolves in Friday night's Game 2 of the Western Conference finals, he had a series of very choice words for Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert.

"Motherf-----, you can't f------ guard me!" Dončić yelled after the late bucket.

When asked about the heat-of-the-moment trash talk after the game, Dončić brushed off his antics with a hilarious one-liner.

"I didn't say that. I was speaking Slovenian," Dončić quipped with a smile.

The Mavericks are heading home with a commanding 2-0 series lead, and have all the momentum on their side.

Time will tell whether or not Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves can bounce back and make this a series.

Game 3 is on Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET.

Published
Mike McDaniel

MIKE MCDANIEL