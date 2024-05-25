Luka Dončić Hilariously Dismisses Reporter's Question About Rudy Gobert Trash Talk
After Dallas Mavericks star Luka Dončić buried a late three to rip the heart out of the Minnesota Timberwolves in Friday night's Game 2 of the Western Conference finals, he had a series of very choice words for Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert.
"Motherf-----, you can't f------ guard me!" Dončić yelled after the late bucket.
When asked about the heat-of-the-moment trash talk after the game, Dončić brushed off his antics with a hilarious one-liner.
"I didn't say that. I was speaking Slovenian," Dončić quipped with a smile.
The Mavericks are heading home with a commanding 2-0 series lead, and have all the momentum on their side.
Time will tell whether or not Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves can bounce back and make this a series.
Game 3 is on Sunday night at 8 p.m. ET.