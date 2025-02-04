Luka Doncic’s Teammate Thinks He’ll Be Fueled by 'Disrespectful' Trade
Markieff Morris thinks Luka Doncic will only be fueled by being shipped out of Dallas.
Morris was part of the blockbuster trade that rocked the NBA this weekend, as he joined Maxi Kleber and Doncic moving from the Dallas Mavericks to the Los Angeles Lakers. Anthony Davis, Max Christie and the 2029 first-round pick went the other way. Morris thinks the deal will only push Doncic to get better.
When asked about the trade, Morris said there's an element of "disrespect" to the Mavericks trading Doncic and that the deal will only fuel him to be better.
Morris won an NBA championship as a key rotation piece with the Lakers in 2020 and is returning to the team. He has played parts of the last three seasons with Doncic in Dallas and knows what he can bring to the court.
Doncic attempted to take the high road on Tuesday when asked about the Mavericks trading him. but it's fairly clear the move shocked him.
The 25-year-old will now become the face of the Lakers and he'll pair with LeBron James to create what should be an incredible superstar tandem.
In 22 games this season, Doncic is averaging 28.1 points, 8.3 rebounds and 7.8 assists per game. If this trade pushes him to get better the rest of the NBA should be terrified.