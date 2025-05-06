Magic Johnson Shares Take on Tyrese Haliburton's Dad's Viral Exchange With Giannis
Now that the dust has at least somewhat settled on Tyrese Haliburton's father's heated on-court confrontation with Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, NBA legend Magic Johnson is ready to share his thoughts on the matter.
"I didn’t want to comment on it because I like Tyrese Haliburton’s father John Haliburton but sometimes our emotions get the best of us and I think that’s what happened to him," Johnson wrote online on Monday night, six days after the incident. "I love the support John and his wife give Tyrese and how John taught his son old school basketball, how to play the game the right way, and how to make his teammates better."
Now, you can't exactly say that Johnson was timely with this insight, but it sounds like he was conflicted over whether to speak up at all. For what it's worth, his remarks are somewhat in keeping with what Giannis himself said after the altercation, when he made clear he could very well become an enthusiastic basketball father too in due time.
So yes, Johnson's generous, benefit-of-the-doubt type of take is one that both Tyrese, who made clear he did not support what his father did, and John will no doubt appreciate. And at this point, there shouldn't be any additional confrontations involving the older Haliburton, either; just two days after the incident, the Pacers made the decision to bar their point guard's father from the team's home and road games for the foreseeable future.
Despite all the hullabaloo, Indiana is slated for a Game 2 vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers Tuesday night at 7 p.m. ET. The Pacers currently lead the series 1-0.