NBA Free Agency: Magic's Posture Reportedly Is No Long-Term Deals
ORLANDO — Few teams are capable of shaking up free agency like the Orlando Magic, but just how far are they willing to go to improve their team this offseason?
According to Yahoo Sports insider Jake Fischer, maintaining flexibility is the franchise's main goal with Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs due for rookie-scale extensions this offseason and Paolo Banchero due for the same deal next year. With Orlando's trio of players due for pay raises, Fischer believes the Magic don't plan on giving any potential free agents a long-term contract.
"Orlando, sources said, indeed holds intentions of pursuing a veteran guard/wing who can space the floor around Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, without commanding too much on-ball oxygen," Fischer writes. "Orlando appears to have an appetite to only offer a short-term deal, similar to the two-year, above-market contract the Magic awarded Joe Ingles a season ago."
Joe Ingles signed a two-year contract worth $22 million last offseason with a team option for the upcoming season. Orlando will have to decide on Ingles' future by June 29.
The Athletic's Anthony Slater reported that shorter contracts for free agents is a trend that extends beyond the Magic. "Word is there are mostly shorter-term contracts out there for veteran free agents, partly why Malik Monk returned to Sacramento on a four-year deal at only $78 million," Slater writes.
Shorter deals for free agents makes sense for Orlando. Banchero, Suggs and Wagner helped turn the Magic into a playoff team. Handing out long-term contracts that could hamper their ability to keep their core intact for the long run could end their championship window sooner than it should.
Two potential free agent targets for Orlando — Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson and Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George — are each 34 years old. Giving either a four-year deal and expecting them to produce at a high level for the duration of the contract historically is a stretch.
With a projected $49.3 million in cap space according to Spotrac, Orlando has the means to make a pair of big deals, but they have to make sense for a young playoff qualifier seeking to become a contender.
Free agency begins on June 30 at 6 p.m. ET.
