NBA Free Agency: Dominoes Tumble, Possibly Leading Magic to Caldwell-Pope
ORLANDO — Malik Monk plans to re-sign with the Sacramento Kings. Golden State Warriors sharpshooter Klay Thompson wants one year too many. These developments, Yahoo Sports reports, could lead the Orlando Magic to Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.
Yahoo reports that the distance between the Magic and Thompson on a potential deal could pave the way for Pope, a two-time NBA champion, to join the young franchise looking to build on a 47-win season and their first playoff appearance since 2020.
“Thompson is believed by league sources to want a deal of at least three seasons," Yahoo Sports writes. "Therefore, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope would seem, at present, to be the veteran in line to benefit from the Magic’s cap space.”
Caldwell-Pope, 31, must decide on a player option by June 29. If he opts into the deal with Denver, he would make $15.44 million next season. If Caldwell-Pope opts out of his Denver contract, Orlando has the cap space to offer him more money.
Caldwell-Pope's ability to shoot from the outside and defend fit Orlando's priorities. The 6-foot-5 guard has shot better than 40 percent on his 3-point attempts in three of his last four years and he has averaged at least one steal per game in three consecutive seasons.
Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports also reported that the Magic has prioritized adding a player who can open up the court for Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner rather than one who would be a primary ball-handler.
“Orlando, sources said, indeed holds intentions of pursuing a veteran guard/wing who can space the floor around Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, without commanding too much on-ball oxygen,” Fischer writes.
Sometimes, the simple move is the best one a team can make. Caldwell-Pope isn't a flashy name, but he fits the Magic's needs and what they seek in a player with positional versatility who can defend.
