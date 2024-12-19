NBA All-Star Game 2025: How to Vote to Send Magic Players to San Francisco
The NBA and the NBPA jointly announced the confirmed new format for the 2025 NBA All-Star game, which is set to take place inside the Chase Center on Sunday, February 16.
The format includes a mini-tournament of four teams with three games. It will mirror last year's Rising Stars Challenge, where teams are comprised of eight players and play tournament-style games where the winner is the first team to reach or surpass 40 points.
This year's tournament includes three teams of eight NBA All-Stars, with the fourth being the winners of Castrol Rising Stars from Friday's competition.
As far as who participates, however, the selection process remains the same: 12 players from each conference make the game. Starters are voted on by a combination of a fan vote (50%), a player vote (25%) and a media panel (25%). The seven reserves for each team will then be determined by NBA head coaches.
TNT's Charles Barkley, Shaquille O'Neal and Kenny Smith will draft the three rosters of eight All-Stars. Candace Parker will be the "GM" of the Rising Stars Champion.
The four NBA All-Star Game head coaches will come from the coaching staffs of the teams with the best regular-season record in each conference through games played on Sunday, Feb. 2, the league said. The head coach of the leading Eastern Conference team and the head coach of the leading Western Conference team will each coach an NBA All-Star team. An assistant coach from one of those staffs will serve as head coach of the Castrol Rising Stars champion, and an assistant coach from the other staff will coach the remaining All-Star team.
According to the league's release, the four teams participating in the NBA All-Star Game will compete for a prize pool of $1.8 million, with each player on the championship-winning team receiving $125,000, each player on the second-place team receiving $50,000 and each player on the third- and fourth-place teams receiving $25,000.
How to Vote for NBA All-Stars
NBA All-Star voting opens Thursday, Dec. 19 at 10 a.m. ET and runs until Monday, January 20 at 11:59 p.m. ET.
Fans can either vote through the NBA app or on NBA.com. Both methods require an NBA ID.
NBA ID, which offers fans benefits and rewards from the league and its partners, is free to join. Voters in the United States will be automatically entered into the NBA ID All-Star Voting Sweepstakes for the opportunity to win a trip to the San Francisco Bay Area for NBA All-Star 2025.
During the voting period, NBA ID members can submit one full ballot each day via the NBA App and the NBA.com voting page (NBA.com/vote). One full ballot comprises three frontcourt players and two guards from both the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference. All current NBA players will be available for selection.
There are also six 3-for-1 days, where a single vote counts three times toward a player's status.
Fan voting updates will be shared on the first three Thursdays in January (Jan. 2, 9 and 16).
TNT will reveal the NBA All-Star Game starters on Thursday, Jan. 23 and the reserves on Thursday, Jan. 30.
Previous Magic All-Stars
Nine Magic players have combined for 25 All-Star selections in the team's history (number of selections with team in parenthesis):
- Shaquille O'Neal (4x)
- Anfernee "Penny" Hardaway (4x)
- Grant Hill (2x)
- Tracy McGrady (3x)
- Dwight Howard (6x)
- Jameer Nelson (2009)
- Rashard Lewis (2009)
- Nikola Vucevic (2x)
- Paolo Banchero (2024)
