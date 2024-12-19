NBA All-Star Game 2025: How to Vote to Send Magic Players to San Francisco

#NBAAllStar Voting presented by AT&T will tip off on Thursday, Dec. 19 at 10 a.m. ET and conclude on Monday, Jan. 20 at 11:59 p.m. ET.



Fans will have the opportunity to vote for the 2025 NBA All-Star Game starters via the NBA App and https://t.co/RiEezZ9Qpf with their NBA ID. pic.twitter.com/6PRYmnWrkV