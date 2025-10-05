A Promising Trend for Goga Bitadze?
A few days ago, our guy Ryan Kaminski informed Magic fans that Goga Bitadze has the "green light" when it comes to the three-point shot. Goga has never been known for his ability to shoot on the perimeter as he is a career %23 from beyond the arc. For the Magic, any development from three is a big deal as they ranked among the bottom 5 in the NBA.
In EuroBasket, Goga had found a 3pt jump shot, knocking down 36% of his 22 3pt jumpers.
Well in the Magic's first preseason bout against the Miami Heat, Goga attempted 2 threes and made one, looking as comfortable and confident as ever from beyond the arc.
This development would be huge for the Magic, they added Desmond Bane in hopes to bolster the three-point shooting, and growth from a big, enabling the Magic to stretch the floor would be crucial to their offensive growth.
Goga has always played on the interior for Orlando, even becoming a great pick and roll piece, scoring 1.16 points per possessions as the roll man on pick and rolls, leading the centers in that stat. While only taking 54 threes in his three seasons with the Magic.
If Bitadze proves he can consistently knock down open looks, it forces opposing bigs to step out of the paint. That not only creates more driving lanes for Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, but it also gives Orlando’s guards more space to operate in pick-and-roll actions. In today’s NBA, versatility is king, and the ability to stretch the floor is what separates rotational players from true difference-makers.
Of course, it remains to be seen whether Goga’s preseason flashes can translate over 82 games. Shooting development is often about repetition, confidence, and opportunity. But if the Magic truly give him the green light, and he stays efficient, this could be the season Bitadze transforms from a traditional rim-protector and roll man into a legitimate two-way stretch big. For a team aiming to make noise in the Eastern Conference, that kind of evolution could be a game-changer.
