ESPN’s Future Power Rankings Offer Reasons for Orlando Optimism
The Orlando Magic continue to solidify their place among the NBA’s most promising young teams, and the latest ESPN NBA Future Power Rankings reflect that. Orlando checks in at No. 7 overall, the same position as the last edition, but the reasoning behind their standing speaks volumes about both their potential and their limitations.
The headline move of the Magic’s offseason was acquiring Desmond Bane, a knockdown shooter and two-way wing who brings toughness and playoff experience from Memphis. Pairing Bane with Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, and Jalen Suggs gives Orlando one of the best young cores in the league. To ensure stability at the top, the Magic also locked in Banchero to a five-year extension, removing any questions about his long-term future as the franchise centerpiece. These are bold, win-now moves that signal Orlando’s intent to move beyond just being a fun, up-and-coming team.
However, ESPN’s rankings also highlight the pinch Orlando is in from a flexibility standpoint. The Magic come in at 27th in the “Money” category and 24th in “Draft,” reflecting how much they’ve already committed to their core. Over the next three seasons, Orlando owes roughly $450 million in guaranteed salary to Bane, Banchero, Wagner, and Suggs. That’s a massive investment in youth, but it leaves little financial wiggle room to chase veterans or add high-level depth. Draft capital isn’t much better, thanks to previous trades, as the only available first rounder to move is one in 2032.
Still, the “Players” category tells the real story. Orlando ranks sixth here, ahead of plenty of established contenders, which speaks to the upside of this roster. Banchero is a budding superstar with the ability to score at all three levels and create for others. Wagner continues to develop into one of the most versatile wings in basketball, and Suggs blossomed into a two-way force last season. Adding Bane only supercharges their offensive ceiling, giving the team the spacing it desperately needed.
Add in Jamahl Mosley’s leadership, a coach who has built this group’s identity around defense, toughness, and growth; and Magic fans have every reason to look ahead with confidence. The team may not have endless cap space or a cupboard full of picks, but what it does have is far more valuable: a young, cohesive core ready to win together.
So how do the Magic look in 2025-26? Dangerous. And in 2028? If their development continues on this trajectory, they could be knocking on the door of true contention. For Orlando, the future isn’t just something to dream about, it’s here, and it’s worth getting excited about.
Austin Dobbins - Sports Illustrated
