Deandre Ayton to Magic? Betting Odds to Sign Former Suns No. 1 Pick

Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton is about to enter restricted free agency this summer and a number of teams are projected to be interested in the No. 1 overall pick.

According to SportsBetting.ag, the Magic have the second-best odds along with the Indiana Pacers to land Ayton at +400 if he doesn't re-sign with the Suns.

Ayton, who turns 24 this summer, didn't leave the best impression for the Suns if he wanted a max contract. In a blowout Game 7 loss to the Dallas Mavericks at home, Ayton scored just five points while playing just 17 minutes. He also appeared to be confrontational with head coach Monty Williams.

Ayton is a restricted free agent, meaning the Suns will have an opportunity to match any offer another team gives. But given Ayton's struggles and baggage from Game 7, would the Suns give Ayton a max contract?

Last year when seeking an extension after making it all the way to the NBA Finals, the Suns declined to offer Ayton the max deal he was looking for. His stock is lower now, meaning their chances of offering him the max are even lower.

If he signs with the Suns, Ayton's maximum deal is 5 years, $172.5 million. Because the Suns hold his Bird rights, he can make more money with the Suns than any other team.

The Orlando Magic are in an interesting position in the Ayton sweepstakes. While Orlando doesn't provide Ayton the best opportunity to continue contending next season, the team gives him the best opportunity to become the lead player in an organization. Ayton would essentially become the face of the franchise the moment he signs on the dotted line.

Orlando's vision is to build this team through the draft, but sometimes a shortcut or two is needed.

If Weltman seeks out Ayton, it wouldn't be the first time he's been interested in acquiring a former No. 1 overall pick. In 2019, the team traded for Markelle Fultz from the Philadelphia 76ers, and while the former Washington Huskies guard hasn't lived up to that No. 1 overall pick potential in Orlando, he offered a beacon to get the Magic back to where it wants to be.

And Ayton would do the exact same thing.