Franz Wagner Is Ready For His Breakout
After an impressive Eurobasket performance, Orlando's Franz Wagner has his eyes set on stardom.
This past season was one many Magic fans wish to forget about. Injuries, inconsistent lineups, and a first round exit at the hands of the Boston Celtics. But for Wagner it was a year that saw him shoulder many of Orlando's playmaking and scoring responsibilities. The results were rocky as the Orlando saw their win total fall below their expectations.
What those games did show, however, is that Wagner has it in him to take another leap. He took initiative in a season that the Magic could have easily fallen out of the playoffs completely. The ever-growing star-forward put up a career best 24.2 PPG and 4.7 APG. While the efficiency wasn't there, the promise of more to come certainly remained.
These trials and tribulations more often make players come through the other side better for it. He could have easily folded after suffering a torn oblique that sidelined him for a month and a half. Instead he returned to the floor and helped keep the season from getting away.
Now, after performing well en route to leading Germany to a Eurobasket Championship, Wagner looks poised for another big step. Putting together the scoring, playmaking and overall leadership that could be the key to Orlando's ascension to the top of the East.
Wagner missed out on an All Star nod last season, but there's no doubt he makes it if not for the torn oblique. This season will feature a trip to All Star Weekend for Wagner, barring another ill-timed injury. Far beyond making the All Star Team, I believe we could be on the verge of seeing the blossoming of one of the best all around wings in the NBA.
The pieces are all set for what could be a memorable year of ascension for Franz and the rest of his teammates. The next step is managing the expectations and not being crushed from the weight. Teams around the league will focus on stopping the dynamic duo of Banchero and Wagner. What makes the stars who they are is their ability to still get theirs even when defenses hone in on them. Imposing their will till they force defenses to crumble.
One of the best parts of watching young teams grow are the ascensions to stardom along the way. For the Magic and Wagner, this leap might be the one to put them over the top