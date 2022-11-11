Skip to main content

Magic Starting 5: Defense Building For Orlando's Identity

The Magic Insider lists five of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Orlando Magic news and analysis.

1. MAGIC UNVEIL NEW CITY EDITION JERSEYS

"The NBA has released all of its new "City Edition" jerseys for the current season, which is expected to be worn in games throughout the year.

"After going with a jersey to pay homage to Orange County and the Orlando Magic history for the past few years, this year offers a totally different perspective in establishing an identity for the franchise."

2. DOUBLE DOWN ON DEFENSE

"After Dallas scored 54 points heading into the break, Orlando would allow just 33 points in the second half - two nights after allowing 134 points against the Houston Rockets."

3. KD TO BUY WASHINGTON COMMANDERS?

Owners aren’t the only ones who can “own.”

Shaq recently expressed a desire to buy your Orlando Magic, and now the Lakers’ LeBron James want in (as owner of a Las Vegas NBA team.) and Kevin Durant wants in (as an owner of his hometown Washington Commanders of the NFL) … and …

On a smaller scale, LeBron and Durant are also involved in the Pickleball movement, joining forces with the likes of Mark Cuban as franchise owners in that growing sport.

4. KNICKS BIG 3 RISING TO THE OCCASION?

"Through the first 11 games of the 2022-2023 season, the New York Knicks (5-6) have stayed out of the limelight, for the most part. In attempting to make its second playoff appearance in the past decade, New York has hovered around .500 in the early going.”

5. NEXT MAGIC GAME

The Magic is back in action tonight against the Phoenix Suns at 7:00 p.m. You can watch in-market on Bally Sports Florida or out-of-market on NBA League Pass.

