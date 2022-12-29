Magic Starting 5: Orlando, Detroit Pistons Involved in Massive Brawl; Suspensions Coming?

The Magic Insider lists five of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Orlando Magic news and analysis.

1. MAGIC HUMBLED IN LOSS VS. LAKERS

"The biggest highlight (or lowlight) of the game came towards the end of the first half when Magic center Moe Wagner appeared to shove Pistons guard Killian Hayes into his own bench after diving for a loose ball."

2. MAGIC MOE BRAWL

Shortly before halftime between the Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons game Wednesday night, an argument that resulted in a pair of ejections took place.

Pistons guard Killian Hayes tried to chase a ball going into the backcourt, but Magic center Moe Wagner tried to prevent him from getting to it by using his elbow.

Wagner moved towards the Pistons bench, where words were shared and a punch was thrown by Hayes.

3. LEBRON PRAISES PAOLO

"He's been exceptional," James said. "Playing great ball, [he's] been a three-level scorer so far in this league. He's only going to get better and better. Every game he'll get better and better. All these experiences is just really good for him."

4. REGRESSION TO THE MEAN?

"All of this suggests that while the Magic has structural advantages that make them better than they looked early on, they aren't about to jump into the play-in race or anything," CBS Sports writes. "Their success has been so predicated on shooting, both their own and their opponent's, that a regression to the mean is probably coming."

5. NEXT MAGIC GAME

The Magic will return to the court tomorrow night against the Washington Wizards at 7:00 p.m. You can watch in-market on Bally Sports Florida or out-of-market on NBA League Pass.

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Magic? Click Here.

Follow The Magic Insider on Facebook.

Follow The Magic Insider on Twitter.

Want even more Orlando Magic news? Check out the SI.com team page here.