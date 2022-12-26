Magic Starting 5: Orlando Heating Up in December

The Magic Insider lists five of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Orlando Magic news and analysis.

1. MAGIC FIRE IN FOURTH AS ORLANDO BEATS SAN ANTONIO

"A 22-7 run gave the Magic a 15-point lead in less than five minutes of game action, and Orlando was able to cruise from there."

2. COLE ANTHONY CAREER GAME?

"Anthony's performance Friday night sits up there with some of the best games in his career. His 23 points mark the second-highest point total this season for Anthony, and his first double-double of the season. It's also just the sixth time in his career that Anthony has grabbed 10 or more rebounds."

3. WENDELL CARTER JR. BACK IN ACTION

"Carter came off the bench in his return during Friday's win against the Spurs. In 18 minutes, he scored eight points and grabbed four rebounds. It's unknown if he'll re-enter the starting five at some point given how successful the team has been lately with Moe Wagner filling his role, but regardless of who starts, it's apparent that Carter plays a key role for the Magic."

The Magic will return to the court tomorrow night against the Los Angeles Lakers at 7:00 p.m. You can watch in-market on Bally Sports Florida or out-of-market on NBA League Pass.

