Magic Starting 5: Orlando Signing All-Star Fred VanVleet in Free Agency?

The Magic Insider lists five of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Orlando Magic news and analysis.

1. FRED VANVLEET, MAGIC HAVE MUTUAL INTEREST?

"VanVleet, 28, has a player option in his contract for next season, which can go either way. When he signed the contract, the Toronto Raptors were one season removed from a championship and made a deep run in the Orlando bubble. However, the team is now regressing and he may want to leave in order to pursue a new opportunity for a team on the rise, like the Magic."

2. BOL BOL REFLECTS ON NUGGETS TENURE

“Yeah, I can say there was a little bit, I feel I could’ve worked a lot harder,” Bol said to the Denver Post. “That was just me being young. That’s one of the things I learned, you have to work hard or (stuff’s) not gonna work out for you.”

3. POWER RANKINGS

"After two games that went down to the wire in losses to the Utah Jazz and Nuggets, the Magic took a hit in this week's power rankings from Sports Illustrated, falling one spot from No. 25 to 26."

4. CALEB HOUSTAN SHINES IN LAKELAND DEBUT

Magic rookie Caleb Houstan was assigned to the G League Monday to get some reps and minutes while Orlando was on a four-day break.

Houstan came off the bench and scored 24 points in the team's 104-100 win against the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

Houstan and the Lakeland Magic play again on Thursday in a rematch with the Skyforce.

5. NEXT MAGIC GAME

The Magic will return to the court Friday night against the New Orleans Pelicans at 7:00 p.m. You can watch in-market on Bally Sports Florida or out-of-market on NBA League Pass.

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Magic? Click Here.

Follow The Magic Insider on Facebook.

Follow The Magic Insider on Twitter.

Want even more Orlando Magic news? Check out the SI.com team page here.