Grizzlies vs. Magic GAMEDAY Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report

The Orlando Magic hosts the Memphis Grizzlies tonight. Here's everything you need to know.

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic (14-24) look to grab another win at home before a long road trip out west with the Memphis Grizzlies (24-13) in town.

Both teams won comfortably last night. The Grizzlies blew out the Charlotte Hornets in the Queen City while the Magic took care of business at home against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Orlando will nearly be back to full strength after everyone who served a one-game suspension for leaving the bench is available. The Magic could also see the return of second-year guard Jalen Suggs, who hasn't played since Nov. 25 with a knee injury.

Here's a look at the information you need to know for tonight's game ...

Grizzlies vs. Magic Broadcast Information

Date: Thursday, Jan. 5

Thursday, Jan. 5 Time: 7:00 p.m.

7:00 p.m. TV Channel: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Radio : WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM

: WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM Live Stream: NBA League Pass

Grizzlies vs. Magic Injury Report

Memphis Grizzlies

Ziaire Williams (QUESTIONABLE - knee)

Brandon Clarke (QUESTIONABLE - hip)

Orlando Magic

Jonathan Isaac (OUT - knee)

Jalen Suggs (QUESTIONABLE - knee)

Chuma Okeke (OUT - knee)

Moe Wagner (OUT - suspension)

Bol Bol (OUT - health & safety protocols)

Grizzlies vs. Magic Projected Starters

Memphis Grizzlies

PG Ja Morant

SG Desmond Bane

SF Dillon Brooks

PF Jaren Jackson Jr.

C Steven Adams

Orlando Magic

PG Markelle Fultz

SG Gary Harris

SF Franz Wagner

PF Paolo Banchero

C Wendell Carter Jr.

