NBA Summer League: Previewing Magic Las Vegas Schedule

The Orlando Magic open their 2022 Summer League against the three teams that directly followed their No. 1 selection on June 23's Draft.

If the Orlando Magic learned one thing from Paolo Banchero on draft night, it is that he’s ready to compete.

“[I'm] ready to work. I’m itching to start competing again.”

Those were the words Banchero said on the phone to Magic President of Basketball Operations Jeff Weltman directly following being selected first overall.

In the midst of all the emotions and drama that come with the NBA Draft. Especially for Banchero, who had no idea where he would be selected, it all just came back to one thing: getting to work.

Banchero, along with the rest of the young Magic players that will be suiting up in Las Vegas Summer League have to wait until July 7 to play full-speed games.

While Summer League is not filled with guys Banchero will be matching-up against on a nightly basis when the regular season begins, it is still a great chance to improve and compete.

And Summer League will certainly do that for the Magic, playing the three picks directly following Banchero at No. 1.

The Magic will open their trip to Las Vegas against the Houston Rockets, featuring No. 3 overall pick Jabari Smith Jr., who many thought would be wearing Magic threads next season.

The Smith-Banchero debate is one NBA fans are expecting to have for the next decade-plus, and whether or not the Magic made the right call.

While we won’t know that answer for years to come, it will still be fun to get a small sample size of what to expect from these two guys.

On July 9, the Magic will face off against the Sacramento Kings and No. 4 overall pick Keegan Murray.

The former Big Ten forward spent two years playing for the Iowa Hawkeyes. Murray is considered one of the best shooters in this class, after shooting 40 percent on nearly five attempts from beyond the arc last season.

Orlando’s third and arguably most anticipated match-up will be on July 11 against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

No. 2 pick Chet Holmgren, who many predicted the Magic would select at No. 1, was seen on many big boards as the most talented player in this year’s draft.

On top of Banchero and Holmgren, both teams possess an abundance of young talent that will be fighting for roster spots and minutes.

Getting its guy at No. 1 was just one step in what should be a busy offseason for the Magic.