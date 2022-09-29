Magic Starting 5: Jonathan Isaac, Bol Bol Eager For New Starts in Orlando

The Magic Insider lists five of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Orlando Magic news and analysis.

1. COLE ANTHONY SEES 'PATH TO GREATNESS'

"We just had a little chat in the locker room before we came out here and he talked about leveling up like what that means," Anthony said. "When you level up, your room for error gets smaller, you improve, stuff becomes harder but the rewards, benefits, all that that you reap become greater. So as we level up, become better, a better team, it ain't gonna be easy but it's something that's necessary on our path to greatness."

2. BOL BOL 'HAPPY' TO PLAY WITH MAGIC

"Bol, son of the late NBA veteran Manute, spent his first three NBA seasons as a garbage time player for the Denver Nuggets. His potential has always been intriguing, which is why he's stayed in the NBA, but the Nuggets felt they had seen enough in the middle of last season, trading him to the Detroit Pistons."

3. JONATHAN ISAAC 'FEELS FANTASTIC'

“I feel fantastic, I feel the best I’ve felt throughout this entire process,” Isaac said. “I’m finally ready to start putting it all together and ramping this thing up, I can see the light at the end of the tunnel, I wanna get on the court.

“It’s not even them putting the pressure on me, it’s me putting the pressure on them. But I wanna do this thing right, I don’t want any more injuries."

4. KNICKS COACH RICK BRUNSON ACCUSED OF SEXUAL ASSAULT

"The Dallas Mavericks wonder if the New York Knicks’ successful recruitment of standout guard Jalen Brunson was accomplished within the boundaries of NBA tampering rules. And now some are wondering if the Knicks’ pre-signing hiring of Brunson’s father Rick - an eyebrow-raising move that logic suggests might have been part of the recruitment - is also pushing some boundaries."

5. MAGIC SEASON COUNTDOWN

The Magic is 20 days away from kicking off the season against the Detroit Pistons on October 19.

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Magic? Click Here.

Follow The Magic Insider on Twitter.