Magic Starting 5: Lakers Win In Orlando

The Magic Insider lists five of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Orlando Magic news and analysis.

1. MAGIC HUMBLED IN LOSS VS. LAKERS

"The Magic simply failed to get in a rhythm and could not capitalize on the team's size advantage at any point during the game.

"LeBron James and Russell Westbrook led the way and their experience made a difference against the young Magic squad. James led all scorers with 28, while Westbrook recorded his signature triple-double off the bench."

2. MAGIC POWER RANKINGS

"The longer the Magic continue to keep winning, the more it seems like this recent stretch of winning isn't a fluke. The team held the worst record in the league at the start of the six-game win streak, but the Magic is making up for the hole it dug earlier in the season."

3. SHOULD ROCKETS WANT JAMES HARDEN BACK?

"Does Harden have "ties to Houston''? Wonderful. But he's proven those "ties'' are easy to unknot. We're not skeptical of the idea of James Harden contemplating a summer free-agency return to the Rockets. What we're skeptical of is ... James Harden."

4. WEDNESDAY'S GAMES

5. NEXT MAGIC GAME

The Magic will return to the court tonight against the Detroit Pistons at 7:00 p.m. You can watch in-market on Bally Sports Florida or out-of-market on NBA League Pass.

