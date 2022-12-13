Magic Starting 5: Mo Bamba, Terrence Ross in Trade Rumors?

The Magic Insider lists five of the biggest NBA storylines in addition to relevant Orlando Magic news and analysis.

1. MAGIC GRAB THIRD STRAIGHT WIN

"With the NBA just days away from the unofficial start of trade season, more rumors are beginning to fly, and some involve the Orlando Magic.

Bleacher Report writes that the Magic is "expected to shop Gary Harris, Terrence Ross and Mo Bamba."

2. BENCH STEPPING UP

"While Bamba has been a much needed spark off the bench, playing a massive role in Sunday's victory, notching 18 points, nine rebounds and two blocks in 23 minutes.

“[Bamba’s] physicality, his ability to knock down shots, understanding what we’re running,” Mosley said. “And then defensively being able to protect at the rim I thought he was great for us.”

"Still missing several other key pieces along with Carter for various injuries (Jonathan Isaac, Chuma Okeke, Jalen Suggs and Gary Harris), Bamba has a message when Orlando is back to full strength.

"When we get our whole group back we'll be scary."

3. POWER RANKINGS RISE

"The Magic is getting contributions from all across the board, and that's been the most effective formula for victory so far. The Magic wins "by committee" and have had seven different players lead the team in scoring for at least one game so far this season."

4. TUESDAY'S GAMES

5. NEXT MAGIC GAME

The Magic is back in action tomorrow night against the Atlanta Hawks at 7:00 p.m. You can watch in-market on Bally Sports Florida or out-of-market on NBA League Pass.

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Magic? Click Here.

Follow The Magic Insider on Facebook.

Follow The Magic Insider on Twitter.

Want even more Orlando Magic news? Check out the SI.com team page here.