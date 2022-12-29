Magic Suspensions Coming After Team Leaves Bench in Brawl vs. Pistons?

The Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic were involved in a fight during Wednesday's game that could lead to several players being disciplined by the league.

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic is awaiting news on the fallout from Wednesday night's brawl with the Detroit Pistons that resulted in the ejections of Moe Wagner, Killian Hayes and Hamidou Diallo.

Towards the end of the first half, Wagner appeared to shove Hayes into his own bench after diving for a loose ball.

Wagner was then shoved by Diallo and punched in the back of the head by Hayes, which resulted in a stoppage of time during the game and several Magic players coming off of the bench to mediate the situation.

Suspensions are almost certainly coming for Wagner, Hayes and Diallo, the primary instigators, but according to the NBA rule book, players who leave the bench ontro the court during a game are also prone to discipline. It's a rule several Magic players broke, but they knew the potential consequences.

"Obviously we're aware [that we could be suspended]," Franz Wagner said. "Normally something like that happens on the court and not in front of the other benches. That was part of our worry as teammates. You don't want your teammate alone amongst the whole other team."

Cole Anthony, Mo Bamba, Wendell Carter Jr., Gary Harris, Kevon Harris, R.J. Hampton, Admiral Schofield and Franz Wagner all left the bench area and could face fines and/or suspensions from the league.

Should these players be suspended, it could put the Magic in a difficult spot to field a team with the league-minimum eight players. Should that happen, the league would likely suspend as many players that it can while still allowing Orlando to play eight players. Those not suspended for the first game this were to happen would be out for the next game.

The Magic play again tomorrow against the Washington Wizards, meaning a decision could come as early as today. If the league decides to take more time to review footage and make decisions, then the suspensions could take place for the team's back-to-back on Jan. 4th and 5th.

You can follow Jeremy Brener on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Magic? Click Here.

Follow The Magic Insider on Facebook.

Follow The Magic Insider on Twitter.

Want even more Orlando Magic news? Check out the SI.com team page here.