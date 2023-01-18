Who Will Magic Ship Before Trade Deadline?

The Orlando Magic (16-28) sit at 13th place in the East and four games back from the Play-In spot.

ORLANDO - Through the mid-way point of the season, the Orlando Magic's jump is undeniable from this point last year.

And while the addition of No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero and leap from various other pieces has added wins to the standings, Orlando still sits as one of five teams with a sub .400 win percentage.

As we've seen in years past, teams destined for the draft lottery still posses trade value up to the February 9th deadline.

Bleacher Report recently wrote an article stating trade assets for organizations such as the Magic that can build on its young core.

Mo Bamba, Terrence Ross, Gary Harris and R.J Hampton were the four pieces listed for the team sitting four games back tenth place in the East.

"While the Magic may have waited longer than needed to lean in to their rebuild, they've been crushing the project ever since," Bleacher Report said. "Turning Nikola Vučević into Wendell Carter Jr., Franz Wagner and a 2023 first-round pick was a stroke of genius. Same goes for taking cheap fliers on Markelle Fultz and Bol Bol."

With Bol posting career-highs across the board and Carter Jr. back into the starting lineup, Bamba has fallen deeper and deeper into the depth chart - playing a combined 22:22 minutes the past five games.

But the rim-protector, who recently signed a favorable two-year $20.6 million extension still provides tools for a contender, leading to a possible hefty package for Orlando.

"[Bamba], whose role has been reduced by Carter's presence and Bol's ascension, holds significant appeal for his combination of shot-blocking and perimeter shooting," Bleacher Report said. "Bamba's $10.3 million salary won't guarantee until late June, so Orlando doesn't have to move him now, but if anyone puts a first-rounder on the table, that should get a deal done."

Hampton, the No. 24 pick in 2020 has been scorching hot since assignment to the Lakeland Magic, averaging 23.8 points on .483/.364/.857 shooting splits over four games.

"[Hampton's] numbers haven't been great (though two levels of his 43.9/34.0/83.8 slash line mark career highs), but his age (21), athleticism and pedigree could appeal to the right team."

The Magic is back in action on Friday against the New Orleans Pelicans.

