Magic vs. Kings GAMEDAY Preview: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report

The Sacramento Kings host the Orlando Magic tonight. Here's everything you need to know.

ORLANDO - The Orlando Magic (15-25) looks to grab a second straight win to start the road trip as the team travels to the capital of California to face the Sacramento Kings (20-18).

The game is a rematch from one of the most thrilling Magic games so far this season. The Magic and Kings went to overtime in their first meeting on Nov. 5, and De'Aaron Fox broke the hearts of the fans in Orlando with a buzzer-beater from the logo in overtime to seal the win.

It's safe to say that the Magic is looking for revenge tonight.

Here's a look at the information you need to know for tonight's game ...

Magic vs. Kings Broadcast Information

Date: Monday, Jan. 9

Monday, Jan. 9 Time: 10:00 p.m.

10:00 p.m. TV Channel: Bally Sports Florida

Bally Sports Florida Radio : WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM

: WYGM 96.9 FM / 740 AM Live Stream: NBA League Pass

Magic vs. Kings Injury Report

Orlando Magic

Jonathan Isaac (OUT - knee)

R.J. Hampton (OUT - G League assignment)

Chuma Okeke (OUT - knee)

Kevon Harris (OUT - G League assignment)

Bol Bol (OUT - health & safety protocols)

Sacramento Kings

n/a

Magic vs. Kings Projected Starters

Orlando Magic

PG Markelle Fultz

SG Gary Harris

SF Franz Wagner

PF Paolo Banchero

C Wendell Carter Jr.

Sacramento Kings

PG De'Aaron Fox

SG Kevin Huerter

SF Harrison Barnes

PF Keegan Murray

C Domantas Sabonis

