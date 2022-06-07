NBA Draft: Should Magic Trade No. 1 Pick For 'Unnerved' Jazz Star Donovan Mitchell?

Mitchell, a two-time All-Star over his five NBA seasons with the Utah Jazz, is reportedly 'surprised and disappointed' after hearing longtime head coach Quin Snyder will be stepping down.

After eight seasons as head coach of the Utah Jazz, Quin Snyder has unexpectedly stepped down.

This news comes not only as a surprise to the Jazz faithful, but also to superstar Donovan Mitchell who was “unsettled, unnerved and wondering what it means for the franchise's future,” after hearing the coach he has played for his entire career is not returning.

The Jazz reached the playoffs in each of the past six seasons with Snyder at the helm, while posting the third best winning percentage in the NBA at .623.

Despite the regular season success, the team never reached the Western Conference Finals, and was bounced in the first-round by the Mavericks in six games this season.

Since their disappointing first-round exit in this year's playoffs, the Jazz mindset this off-season has been to build around Mitchell and three-time defensive player of the year Rudy Gobert.

But with Mitchell’s future in Utah, the franchise could be gearing towards a total rebuild, which is where the Orlando Magic come into play.

With a roster full of young talent, along with the first overall pick in this year's draft, the Magic possess a ton of trade assets that could entice Utah to make a deal.

Mitchell signed a four-year, $135 million dollar contract extension last off-season and is due roughly $30 million this season.

While the Magic have the cap space to take on Mitchell’s contract alone, they’d likely construct a package to stay at their current cap level.

This deal could include the likes of Jonathan Isaac or Wendell Carter Jr. who are owed $17 and $14 million respectively, along with a younger player such as Cole Anthony or Chuma Okeke.

But that certainly would not be enough to entice the Jazz to ship their two-time All-Star, which is where the first overall pick would be used.

Giving Utah the chance to choose first in a very talented draft class would give them the chance to start a new era with a band of young talent.

A two-time All-Star over his first five seasons, Mitchell has proven to be one of the most prolific scorers in the league posting career averages of 23.9 points, while shooting 44 percent from the field and 36 percent from beyond the arc.

Not only is he a juggernaut on the offensive side of the ball, Mitchell would provide veteran leadership, along with a track record of playing unbelievable basketball in the playoffs.

A fresh start may prove to be exactly what all three parties involved need.