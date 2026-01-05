



Orlando Magic swingman Anthony Black post the first double digit assist night of his career.



With a box score of 27 points, 10 assists, 4 blocks, 1 steal and just 1 turnover on the night, scoring at a 66% TS% rate while adding in 3 threes for good measure, it was also the first 20+ PTS & 10+ AST night of AB's career.



This is only the fourth time anyone has reached or exceeded these numbers by the age of 22 since the NBA started measuring steals and blocks, joining three names you may have heard of before: Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Giannis Antetokoumnpo.



Anthony Black is in the middle of a breakout season

In Black's last twenty games, he's posting 19 points, 5 assists, 5 rebounds, 2.0 steals+blocks on 56% TS%.



Ov Black's last five games, he's up to averages of 25 points, 6 assists, 4 rebounds, 2.8 combined steals+blocks on 64% TS%



During this recent stretch, Anthony Black has jumped up the Orlando Magic's All-Time Assist Leader Board, passing the Magic's legendary announcer Jeff Turner for 37th on the all-time ranks.

Anthony Black drops CAREER-HIGH 10 DIMES against the Pacers



Dishing out assists to 7 different teammates:



Bane (3x)

Carter (2x)

Banchero

Bitadze

Isaac

Richardson

da Silva pic.twitter.com/2VsFFS3GAe — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) January 5, 2026

Tracking each of Anthony Black's Career-High Double Digit Dimes

1. AB attacks in semi-transition, drives and draws two, gathers with a behind-the-back dribble and swing passes to Desmond Bane, who attacks the moving defender with a driving finger roll

2. Anthony Black patiently waits for Jonathan Isaac to cut baseline in transition for a wide open slam.

3. Black ignores the handoff and drives baseline to draw into the teeth of the defense before using a jump pass under the rim to kickout to the opposite corner 3pt shooter, Jase Richardson.





4. In a Chicago action, Anthony Black runs around a da Silva screen into a Bitadze handoff, where he promptly draws in the extra defender on his drive and kicks to the open Paolo Banchero for three.

5. Then, in a baseline pick-and-roll, Anthony Black uses the screens from Goga Bitadze, draws the eyes of the defense, and hits the bumbling Bitadze rolling to the rim.

6. After a screen, re-screen, and slip-screen from Wendell Carter Jr., Anthony Black draws two defenders all the way out to the logo before hitting WCJ popping for three, where Carter forgoes the jumper to waltz into the two-step slam instead

7. In the fourth quarter, the Magic found a play that worked against Indiana's man-to-man defense.



With the Magic's 5-out offense, Indiana has to respect all of Orlando's shooters at once; if they play man straight up without switching or much help, the Magic can take advantage of the extra space.



Black waits as Bane runs off a flare screen from Wendell at the top of the key and cuts through the paint to the rack; Bane's man is stuck on Wendell's screen above the key, the Wendell's defender steps up to guard the shooting big, which leaves two help defenders already responsible for corner shooters to stop the cutter in the open paint, a wide-open 3-on-2 advantage for Orlando.



8. The Magic scored another layup out of this play again a minute later.



9. Anthony Black tallied his final two assists playing connector off the advantages Paolo Banchero created by drawing two defenders on the ball, marking two hockey assist for Banchero.



AB makes a good-to-great shot extra pass decision for the open da Silva catch-and-shoot three.



10. Lastly, AB ends the game finding the open Wendell Carter Jr. cutting baseline for the slam.

Anthony Black continues to thrive as this team's defacto downhill driving step-back shooting point guard until further notice. Black assisted seven different teammates on his way to a career-high ten assists due to his combination of point guard skills, connector instincts, and two-way feel.