Magic Make Statement in Beating LeBron James, Luka Doncic's Lakers

The Orlando Magic are coming home on a happy flight after a 110-109 victory against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena.

The win gave the Magic a 3-1 road trip to start the second half of the season. The only loss came in double overtime against the Phoenix Suns in the second game of the stretch, which could have gone in favor of the Magic with a couple plays called differently. Overall, the Magic are happy with their progress and shooting guard Desmond Bane is sensing a shift within the locker room.

“The locker room, we can feel it,” Bane said via The Athletic insider Law Murray. “It feels different. It feels better. I think that you need moments like this throughout the season to be able to build off of it. Nothing better than being able to go home and, you know, take the swag to the crib.”

Magic Gaining Momentum After Win vs. Lakers

The Magic have won six of their last eight games dating back to before the All-Star break, which is helping in their quest towards getting to the top six and achieving safety from having to participate in the Play-In Tournament, which is what happened last year.

The Magic have had a flair for the dramatics all season long with 19 games decided by five points or less, including each of the last three they played on the road. The Magic know what it's like to play when the stakes are high and that should make them a battle-tested group going into the postseason.

Playing without two starters in Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner on the road trip meant relying on their stars, which is what they did in the win against the Lakers.

“They have time to get the defense that they want in. Now, we had called the play of what we wanted the time before — that we got the shot, the 3 from Des," Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley said via Murray.

"But the ability to get downhill was what was important. We had the matchups that we wanted. And trusting Paolo, which is what we do, him being able to make the right play at the right time is big for us without them being able to set their defense and get the matchups that they want at that time.”

Having Paolo Banchero, Desmond Bane and Wendell Carter Jr. all step up in the clutch was massive, and it's plays like that which allow the Magic to reach their full potential.