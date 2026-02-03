The 39–11 Oklahoma City Thunder host the 25–23 Orlando Magic tonight.



This will be the Magic's final game before the NBA Trade Deadline, while the Thunder play one more game against the San Antonio Spurs on NBA Trade Deadline Eve.

How can the Magic overcome the league's juggernaut defense and find a way to win?

3 Keys to a Magic Win

1. Defend Shai without fouling

Dec 19, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) is guarded by Orlando Magic guard Jett Howard (13) in the fourth quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is a walking whistle magnet, able to draw fouls with the best of them at a moment's notice off his herky-jerky playstyle.



SGA slithers, slips and slides to any spot on the court he wants, pulls up from any angle while keeping his shoulders square, and converts shots from just about any distance and any angle on the court.



A unique complete guard who truly does everything well, making it tougher to make him slip.



While easier said than done, the Magic's defense must find a way to defend Shai without fouling; generally speaking, this means forcing tough pull-up midrange jumpers away from the rim and within the arc.



Even though SGA is a tough shot maker and midrange pull-up assassin, forcing Shai to beat you with tough shots or even better yet, passing out of the shot completely, is one of the only ways to slow him down.

2. Win the margins

Feb 13, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) dunks backwards during the second quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

The Magic offense has an edge on the offensive glass and drawing fouls, Orlando should be attacking the paint like no tomorrow, crashing the glass, and playing with forcefulness.



Paolo Banchero, Desmond Bane, Anthony Black, and Jalen Suggs attacking downhill on drives with Wendell Carter Jr., Goga Bitadze, Mo Wagner, and Jonathan Isaac ready to rebound for putbacks down low.



Force the refs to make calls every time down; don't let the Thunder be the only team getting calls; keep the energy at playoff level.



Orlando's defense only has the edge on the boards, so keying in on Shai to force him into tough shots and hope he passes while defending without fouling and winning the rebounding battle are important for the Magic.

3. Paolo Banchero playing like an All-Star

Feb 1, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) looks up the court in the second half against the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Paolo Banchero has been looking like the all-star version of himself for a couple of weeks now; Banchero is fully back in the fold.



While the Magic's offense is still figuring out their best form of attack, Banchero has provided steady production no matter how Orlando uses him.



The Magic create good offense utilizing Paolo in any playtype, which makes him the most reliable singular source of offense on the team.



If Orlando can continue to build out plays that utilize Banchero's best skills while maximizing the offense's spacing and scoring gravity, the team will carve out an offensive identity it can lean on long term.



Continuing to play through Paolo while using his vision as a playmaking hub is key for the Magic to establish that ideal style of play.