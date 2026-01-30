Magic can't let Scottie Barnes' Raptors run all over them

The 24-22 Orlando Magic host the 29-20 Toronto Raptors tonight at the Kia Center at 7:30pm EST.

The Magic rate 18th in point differential while the Raptors have climbed up to 12th in PD on the season.

Toronto's 7th-rated defense carries their 17th-rated offense, but when the Raptors are running-and-gunning off forced turnovers, few teams can slow them down.

Can the Magic outpace the Raptors in the points off turnovers department?

3 Keys to a Magic Win

1. Don't let the Rookie CMB sneak up on you, Toronto's other elite defender and dynamic downhill force

Jan 28, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN;

Raptors rookie Collin Murray-Boyles has broken out for Toronto, and then some.





CMB is already a two-way force of nature in his own right, the rookie robin to Scottie Barnes' batman when it comes to elite do-it-all defensive anchor forwards for the Raptors who become downhill freight trains with graceful footwork, team-first vision, and dynamic scoring at the rim.





On paper it looked like too much overlap or not enough halfcourt spacing, but the team has simply made it work for them by building a culture that emphasizes The Toronto Tandem's strengths in defense, playmaking, and downhill force that they both bring individually and then double down on as a duo that ends up creating more winning impact as a sum of its parts than any shrinking of the floor causes in the red.





Maybe at the highest level of a playoff series, having two developing perimeter shooters becomes an area to fine-tune, but lets get there first.





This Scottie-CMB Tandem is the next big star duo of the East, and this is just the first time the city of Orlando will see them and the only time this season, unless of course tonight is a playoff preview of two rising East squads.





The Magic must play fast on offense while slowing down the game for the Raptors as much as possible on defense, force these two freight trains to become outside jump shooters, don't let Ingram bail them out of too many possessions by keeping AB and Isaac pestering, and shut down Quickley or Barrett with your best guard defenders available in Suggs, Bane, or Black if either starts heating up.

2. Win the points off turnover margin

Jan 28, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA;

The Orlando Magic are thrilled to have Jalen Suggs continuing to work back into the full-time point guard fold.





Suggs makes the game easier for everyone on both ends of the floor, a screen-navigating hound at point-of-attack disrupting passing lanes and pickpocketing ballhandlers for steals that he turns into points on the other end; they call him Pick-Six Suggs for a reason.





Jalen also likes to look out for the health of his often-injured team, following the rule that 'a chasedown block a day keeps the doctor away', as Suggs often times up one block from behind every game, another scenario where he also tends to push the pace off the turnover to score quickly in transition.





The Magic and the Raptors (and any team that relies on defense to help their offense) are at their best scoring in transition off forced turnovers, an area where both teams tend to be near the top in league ranks each of the past few seasons.





This year, Toronto rates 5th in forcing turnovers while Orlando is holding onto the 11th spot after two seasons of an elite Top-3 rating.





Orlando limiting their own turnovers, which they've also done at an elite 6th-best rate this year, while returning to their turnover-forcing hectic defensive ways, would go a long way to winning points on the margin while limiting the opponents' strengths.

3. Follow the leader Paolo Banchero

Jan 28, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA;

Since that first Toronto triple double to the clutch win in Indiana looking like his bouncy self again, Banchero has been putting up his all-star numbers.







Over his last 14 games, Paolo Banchero is dropping 25 points, grabbing 10 rebounds, dishing 6 assists to 3 turnovers, forcing about 1 steal, shooting 53% eFG% from the field on 18 field goals per game, launching 4 threes a game and hitting them at a 39% 3P% clip, while converting 77% FT% of his 7 free throw attempts per game for free points at the pinstripe.





While the Raptors are loaded in the frontcourt, if Banchero can find a mismatch he likes, perhaps attacking the Raptors bigs at the rim, Paolo can keep the good times rolling.





Orlando should look to utilize Paolo as the scoring hub he is whether that's at the elbow, in the post, or ISO on the wing, while also continuing to build a foundation that involves him as a handoff playmaking short-roll playmaking extraordinaire, as the 2-man game combinations of his downhill force off the shooting gravity of a Bane, Suggs, Black offer great potential as a foundation for this offense.