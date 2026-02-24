Magic guard nearing efficiency only reached by Bird, Durant, Steph, Dirk & Kyrie
In this story:
Orlando and Los Angeles have three stars doing something no other team is doing.
There are only two teams in the NBA with three scorers averaging 20 points per game this season – the Lakers and the Magic.
Between Luka Doncic (32.8 PTS), LeBron James (21.7 PTS), and Austin Reaves (25.2 PTS) in L.A. and Paolo Banchero (21.5 PTS), Franz Wagner (21.5 PTS), and Desmond Bane (20.1 PTS) in Orlando, only two teams can roll out or stagger three different 20+ PPG scorers on the court at any given time.
Both teams' three-star scorers are on the cusp of joining elite company if they finish the season at this current rate, as only 11 teams in the history of the NBA have ever achieved this feat of featuring three scorers averaging 20 or more points per game.
11 NBA Teams have featured three 20+ PPG scorers in the same season – 3 of those teams did it more than once within their era
2022-23 Philadelphia 76ers – Joel Embiid, James Harden, Tyrese Maxey
2021-22 Brooklyn Nets – Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, James Harden
2019-20 Boston Celtics – Kemba Walker, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown
2018-19 New Orleans Pelicans – Anthony Davis, Julius Randle, Jrue Holiday
2016-18 Golden State Warriors – Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson
2013-14 Sacramento Kings – DeMarcus Cousins, Rudy Gay, Isaiah Thomas
2007-08 Golden State Warriors – Baron Davis, Stephen Jackson, Monta Ellis
1988-89 Phoenix Suns – Tom Chambers, Kevin Johnson, Eddie Johnson
1986-88 Seattle SuperSonics – Dale Ellis, Xavier McDaniel, Tom Chambers
1981-83 Denver Nuggets – Alex English, Dan Issel, Kiki VanDeWeghe, David Thompson
1966-67 Boston Celtics – John Havlicek, Bailey Howell, Sam Jones
Desmond Bane's play is the wave Orlando can ride
After another Mike Breen 'BANG'-level performance from Bane beating Kawhi's Clippers on the road with 36 PTS scoring at a 77% TS% rate, launching 4/6 3P, finishing 9/13 2P, converting 6/10 free throws, and racking up 2 steals, Desmond has bumped up his scoring average to just over 20 points per game.
Doing so without missing a single night of action all season, the consistency of Desmond Bane's shot creation and availability has been arguably the most crucial element of Orlando's offense all year.
Bane's now averaging 20.1 points per game, grabbing 4 rebounds, dishing out 4 assists to 2 turnovers, forcing 1 steal and half a block every night, usually with a loose ball floor dive recovery to boot.
Shooting 48% FG% on 15 field goals, 39% on 5 threes, and 91% on 4 free throws, Desmond Bane is flirting with the coveted 50-40-90 club, while his shooting rate of 55% eFG% and scoring rate of 60% TS% are efficient overall.
If Bane ups his shooting efficiency by just 2% on field goals and 1% on threes, he'd join the most exclusive club in NBA history when it comes to scoring efficiency:
Only five 50-40-90 club-members scored 20+ PPG in the same season – Larry Bird (2x), Kevin Durant (2x), Steph Curry, Dirk Nowitzki, and Kyrie Irving.
Desmond Bane gives Orlando a third star scorer to rely on for shot creation, something only a handful of teams in the league have ever had, and he's putting up one of the most efficient seasons in the league while fitting into the new organization in his first season.
Orlando should keep riding the Bane wave until they crash into their new offensive identity.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Ryan is a basketball scout data analyst who has been covering the Orlando Magic, NBA, and NBA Draft with a focus on roster building strategy, data analytics, film breakdowns, and player development since 2017. He is credentialed media for the Orlando Magic along with top high schools in Central Florida where he scouts talent in marquee matchups at Montverde Academy, IMG Academy, Oak Ridge, and the NBPA Top-100 Camp. He generates basketball data visualizations, formerly with The BBall Index. He has two B.A.s from Florida State University in Business Management and Business Marketing. Twitter/YouTube/Substack: @BeyondTheRK