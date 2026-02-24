Orlando and Los Angeles have three stars doing something no other team is doing.

There are only two teams in the NBA with three scorers averaging 20 points per game this season – the Lakers and the Magic.

Between Luka Doncic (32.8 PTS), LeBron James (21.7 PTS), and Austin Reaves (25.2 PTS) in L.A. and Paolo Banchero (21.5 PTS), Franz Wagner (21.5 PTS), and Desmond Bane (20.1 PTS) in Orlando, only two teams can roll out or stagger three different 20+ PPG scorers on the court at any given time.

Both teams' three-star scorers are on the cusp of joining elite company if they finish the season at this current rate, as only 11 teams in the history of the NBA have ever achieved this feat of featuring three scorers averaging 20 or more points per game.

11 NBA Teams have featured three 20+ PPG scorers in the same season – 3 of those teams did it more than once within their era

2022-23 Philadelphia 76ers – Joel Embiid, James Harden, Tyrese Maxey



2021-22 Brooklyn Nets – Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, James Harden



2019-20 Boston Celtics – Kemba Walker, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown



2018-19 New Orleans Pelicans – Anthony Davis, Julius Randle, Jrue Holiday



2016-18 Golden State Warriors – Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson



2013-14 Sacramento Kings – DeMarcus Cousins, Rudy Gay, Isaiah Thomas



2007-08 Golden State Warriors – Baron Davis, Stephen Jackson, Monta Ellis



1988-89 Phoenix Suns – Tom Chambers, Kevin Johnson, Eddie Johnson



1986-88 Seattle SuperSonics – Dale Ellis, Xavier McDaniel, Tom Chambers



1981-83 Denver Nuggets – Alex English, Dan Issel, Kiki VanDeWeghe, David Thompson



1966-67 Boston Celtics – John Havlicek, Bailey Howell, Sam Jones



Desmond Bane season stats:



20.1 points

4.2 rebounds

4.1 assists

48% FG

39% 3P

91% FT



Inching close on a 50-40-90 season with 26 games remaining. Hasn’t missed a game so far. pic.twitter.com/DHlHD5Xoy6 — The Lando (@TheLando__) February 23, 2026

Desmond Bane's play is the wave Orlando can ride

After another Mike Breen 'BANG'-level performance from Bane beating Kawhi's Clippers on the road with 36 PTS scoring at a 77% TS% rate, launching 4/6 3P, finishing 9/13 2P, converting 6/10 free throws, and racking up 2 steals, Desmond has bumped up his scoring average to just over 20 points per game.

Desmond Bane adds to one of the most efficient scoring seasons in NBA history with another lights out performance – on the road in a W over Kawhi's Clippers



36 PTS

77% TS%

4/6 3P

9/13 2P

2 STL pic.twitter.com/k0nAbjsQY7 — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) February 24, 2026

Doing so without missing a single night of action all season, the consistency of Desmond Bane's shot creation and availability has been arguably the most crucial element of Orlando's offense all year.

Bane's now averaging 20.1 points per game, grabbing 4 rebounds, dishing out 4 assists to 2 turnovers, forcing 1 steal and half a block every night, usually with a loose ball floor dive recovery to boot.

Shooting 48% FG% on 15 field goals, 39% on 5 threes, and 91% on 4 free throws, Desmond Bane is flirting with the coveted 50-40-90 club, while his shooting rate of 55% eFG% and scoring rate of 60% TS% are efficient overall.

If Bane ups his shooting efficiency by just 2% on field goals and 1% on threes, he'd join the most exclusive club in NBA history when it comes to scoring efficiency:

Only five 50-40-90 club-members scored 20+ PPG in the same season – Larry Bird (2x), Kevin Durant (2x), Steph Curry, Dirk Nowitzki, and Kyrie Irving.

Desmond Bane gives Orlando a third star scorer to rely on for shot creation, something only a handful of teams in the league have ever had, and he's putting up one of the most efficient seasons in the league while fitting into the new organization in his first season.

Orlando should keep riding the Bane wave until they crash into their new offensive identity.

