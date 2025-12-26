On the night before Halloween, Orlando pulled out a key victory over the Hornets, winning 123-107.



The Magic won by sticking to the gameplan: limit LaMelo Ball and Kon Knueppel three-pointers and bring back their defensive fire.



That game was a turning point for Orlando's season; coming off an embarrassing loss in Detroit, the Magic reconnected with their defensive identity, the Magic Standard of hustling every possession, forcing turnovers left and right.



Before that first Hornets matchup, Orlando had a 1-4 record while ranking 28th in point differential, 27th in offense, and 22nd in defense.



Since that game in Charlotte, the Magic are 16-9, ranking 11th in point differential, 12th in offense, and 7th in defense.



The Magic found its footing on defense, which helped reestablish its team culture's success of racking up easy points off forced turnovers, getting downhill in transitions and drives, while finishing at the rim, drawing fouls, and kicking out to open shooters.



What are the keys to victory for Orlando hosting the Hornets this second time around?



1. Deter & Deny Knueppel & Ball from beyond the arc

Oct 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Kon Knueppel (7) and Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane (3) fight for possession during the first quarter at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Hornets rookie guard Kon Knueppel is a 3pt volcano shooting flaming lava in every direction, converting 42% 3P% of his 9 three point attempts per game; his backcourt star teammate LaMelo Ball is launching another 9 threes per game and hitting 34% 3P% of them.



Running these two off the 3pt line is the first plan of attack; take the main thing the other team wants to do away from their options.



These two guards are relocation machines; chasing Ball and Knueppel off the ball in every direction is the first challenge.



Whether it be through screens, around the arc, or through the paint, neither shooter should feel an inch of breathing room on offense at any point.



Orlando usually relies on Jalen Suggs for screen navigation at point of attack; missing its primary defender will make this more challenging, but having the luxury of depth with Desmond Bane, Anthony Black, Jonathan Isaac will help.

🚨 NEW 🚨 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐁𝐚𝐬𝐤𝐞𝐭𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥 @SwishTheory



"Kon (Knueppel) has been amazing...



Averaging 19 PTS - 6 REB - 3 AST on 49-44-90



One of the best shooters in the league



44% 3P% on ~12 3PA/gm... it's ridiculous!



He's just constantly on the fly." - @bgeis_bird pic.twitter.com/V9rLLmdlJ8 — Ryan Kaminski NBA (@beyondtheRK) November 25, 2025

2. Disrupt & blow up Kalkbreener screens

Oct 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Orlando Magic center Goga Bitadze (35) makes a slam dunk against Charlotte Hornets center Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images





One of Charlotte's favorite ways to create shots in the halfcourt is involving its perimeter shooters in plays involving screens and handoffs from Ryan Kalkbrenner, the Hornets strong rookie center with four years of experience building his traditional big man game at Creighton.



Kalkbrenner has rounded out many of the skills any team wants in a modern traditional big man – he's proficient in drop coverage on defense, wreaks havoc on the boards, catches and rolls hard to the rim, flashes a developable catch-and-shoot 3pt shot to threaten pick-and-pops, and screens like heck at the top of the key.



While his lack of defensive versatility and limited skill-set could limit his potential overall and as an offensive on-ball creator, his floor is quite high as a big man who does big man things well and can fill a very clear role on both ends to help a team win basketball games.



Kalkbrenner screens have become a fulcrum of Charlotte's offense, helping create space for its knockdown perimeter shooters; blowing these up as they happen will help Orlando throw off the Hornet's offensive gameplan.



3. Jump gaps, force turnovers, convert fast breaks

Oct 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane (3) reaches in for an attempted steal against Charlotte Hornets guard Kon Knueppel (7) during the second half at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Orlando is now 17-13 with the 15th point differential overall, rating 16th in offense and 9th in defense.



Their defense is powered by their strong rebounding with their depth of active, smart, lengthy defenders forcing turnovers and contesting shots while rating average at not fouling, all compiling into the Top-10 rating.



Charlotte is one of the sloppiest offenses in the league, rating 24th in TOV%; they also don't force turnovers often, rating 27th on defense.



If Orlando can build a wide margin in forced turnovers while capitalizing on the extra scoring opportunities they create, the Magic can rack up easy points that make a meaningful difference on the scoreboard.