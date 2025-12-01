The 12-8 Orlando Magic host the 9-10 Chicago Bulls at home tonight.



Often bringing the best out of Revenge Game Wendell Carter Jr., will he once again outduel the player he was traded for in Nikola Vucevic, or will the former Magic All-Star make it rain visiting his former stomping grounds?



Here are 3 Keys to a #MagicWin.

1. Drive through the paint like you're at a late night McDonald's

Nov 10, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane (3) drives the ball past Portland Trail Blazers guard Jrue Holiday (5) in the fourth quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Stats alone can tell a story.



The Bulls give up the most shots within 5ft of any team by over 3 shots per game.



Orlando takes the 6th-most shots within 5ft of any team, while Chicago takes the 3rd-most shots within 5ft of any team,



Chicago drives the 4th-most often of any team, while Orlando drives the 13th-most.



The Magic actually pass the least often off drives out of any team in the league; how else do you think they rank 1st in Free Throw rate?



Does Orlando giving up fewer threes than any other defense have anything to do with how often they can set their defense after a free throw?



Bane and Boogie have taken the reigns of the offense, along with Suggs, da Silva, and Black blooming more in their role each day.



Orlando's drive-and-kick offense must do what its best – drive through the paint like its redeeming mobile rewards at a 24-hour McDonald's, getting to the line over and over, eating good all night long.









2. Four Factor Advantages: Free Throws, Turnovers, Rebounds

Nov 27, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) defends Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) during the second quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Examining the Four Factor ratings via Cleaning The Glass, where can The Magic find advantages?



Orlando ranks:

12th in Point Differential

12th in offense – 12th TOV%, 9th OREB%, 1st FTR

10th on defense –12th D TOV%, 4th DREB%, 21st FTR



Chicago ranks:

19th in Point Differential

19th in offense – 10th TOV%, 25th OREB%, 21st FT Rate

21st on defense – 30th TOV%, 10th DREB%, 9th FT Rate



The Magic have three clear strengths they can take advantage of to help win on the margins: Rebounds, Turnovers, Fouls



3 Keys within a key to a #MagicWin



Rebounding Margin

Attack the glass. Booth teams rate evenly when Orlando is on offense, but there's a sizable advantage for Orlando on the defensive glass.



Box out Vucevic and draw him away from the rim to reduce his impact.



Win the rebound margin on both ends to create 2nd chances and finish defensive possessions.



Win Turnover Margin

Chicago doesn’t force turnovers, Orlando rates 12th at not turning it over.



Magic can afford to play loose, but safe decision making will likely keep turnovers low.



Orlando’s red-hot defense has bubbled up to 12th at forcing turnovers, while Chicago plays it safe, rating 10th at not turning it over.



Forcing more turnovers than the opponent who doesn’t force many will create a wide scoring margin if Orlando can capitalize with points off those turnovers, converting turnovers into fast breaks and easy buckets.



Win Free Throw Margin

Orlando remains the best team in the league at drawing fouls, and Chicago's defense rates Top-10 at not fouling.



However, Chicago’s offense and Orlando’s defense both rank poorly when it comes to fouls.



The Magic avoiding contact on defense with good positioning will force tougher shots with fewer fouls, while attacking the rack like normal against this defense should generate trips to the pinstripe, where Orlando can build a scoring margin off free throws.



3. Force Giddey and Buzelis to take tough shots and make Vucevic put the ball on the floor

Oct 25, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Josh Giddey (3) takes a shot in the second half against the Orlando Magic at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Russell Lansford-Imagn Images | Russell Lansford-Imagn Images

Orlando gives up the fewest threes of any defense in the league.



Running Chicago off the 3pt line, forcing them to take tough twos or draw contact for fouls in the paint, two thing they don't want to do, is important to Orlando's victory.



Nikola Vucevic has a clean jump shot when left open, but shies away from contact and can easily be deterred with shot contests and ball pressure. Force Vucevic to dribble and drive into Orlando's trees, which he never wants to do.



Josh Giddey and Matas Buzelis have found efficiency from deep, so forcing these two into tough twos is best. No need to double team; better one of Chicago's main scorers take a tough single coverage contested shot than any player take an open one, as this team relies on drive and kick creation from these two for most of its offense.

When Anthony Black plays well, this Magic team usually wins games



Career-High 31 PTS on 83% TS% in the #MagicWin in Philadelphia last night



