How Franz Wagner's Magic can beat Vucevic, slumping Bulls tonight
The 12-8 Orlando Magic host the 9-10 Chicago Bulls at home tonight.
Often bringing the best out of Revenge Game Wendell Carter Jr., will he once again outduel the player he was traded for in Nikola Vucevic, or will the former Magic All-Star make it rain visiting his former stomping grounds?
Here are 3 Keys to a #MagicWin.
1. Drive through the paint like you're at a late night McDonald's
Stats alone can tell a story.
The Bulls give up the most shots within 5ft of any team by over 3 shots per game.
Orlando takes the 6th-most shots within 5ft of any team, while Chicago takes the 3rd-most shots within 5ft of any team,
Chicago drives the 4th-most often of any team, while Orlando drives the 13th-most.
The Magic actually pass the least often off drives out of any team in the league; how else do you think they rank 1st in Free Throw rate?
Does Orlando giving up fewer threes than any other defense have anything to do with how often they can set their defense after a free throw?
Bane and Boogie have taken the reigns of the offense, along with Suggs, da Silva, and Black blooming more in their role each day.
Orlando's drive-and-kick offense must do what its best – drive through the paint like its redeeming mobile rewards at a 24-hour McDonald's, getting to the line over and over, eating good all night long.
2. Four Factor Advantages: Free Throws, Turnovers, Rebounds
Examining the Four Factor ratings via Cleaning The Glass, where can The Magic find advantages?
Orlando ranks:
12th in Point Differential
12th in offense – 12th TOV%, 9th OREB%, 1st FTR
10th on defense –12th D TOV%, 4th DREB%, 21st FTR
Chicago ranks:
19th in Point Differential
19th in offense – 10th TOV%, 25th OREB%, 21st FT Rate
21st on defense – 30th TOV%, 10th DREB%, 9th FT Rate
The Magic have three clear strengths they can take advantage of to help win on the margins: Rebounds, Turnovers, Fouls
3 Keys within a key to a #MagicWin
Rebounding Margin
Attack the glass. Booth teams rate evenly when Orlando is on offense, but there's a sizable advantage for Orlando on the defensive glass.
Box out Vucevic and draw him away from the rim to reduce his impact.
Win the rebound margin on both ends to create 2nd chances and finish defensive possessions.
Win Turnover Margin
Chicago doesn’t force turnovers, Orlando rates 12th at not turning it over.
Magic can afford to play loose, but safe decision making will likely keep turnovers low.
Orlando’s red-hot defense has bubbled up to 12th at forcing turnovers, while Chicago plays it safe, rating 10th at not turning it over.
Forcing more turnovers than the opponent who doesn’t force many will create a wide scoring margin if Orlando can capitalize with points off those turnovers, converting turnovers into fast breaks and easy buckets.
Win Free Throw Margin
Orlando remains the best team in the league at drawing fouls, and Chicago's defense rates Top-10 at not fouling.
However, Chicago’s offense and Orlando’s defense both rank poorly when it comes to fouls.
The Magic avoiding contact on defense with good positioning will force tougher shots with fewer fouls, while attacking the rack like normal against this defense should generate trips to the pinstripe, where Orlando can build a scoring margin off free throws.
3. Force Giddey and Buzelis to take tough shots and make Vucevic put the ball on the floor
Orlando gives up the fewest threes of any defense in the league.
Running Chicago off the 3pt line, forcing them to take tough twos or draw contact for fouls in the paint, two thing they don't want to do, is important to Orlando's victory.
Nikola Vucevic has a clean jump shot when left open, but shies away from contact and can easily be deterred with shot contests and ball pressure. Force Vucevic to dribble and drive into Orlando's trees, which he never wants to do.
Josh Giddey and Matas Buzelis have found efficiency from deep, so forcing these two into tough twos is best. No need to double team; better one of Chicago's main scorers take a tough single coverage contested shot than any player take an open one, as this team relies on drive and kick creation from these two for most of its offense.
Ryan is a basketball scout data analyst who has been covering the Orlando Magic, NBA, and NBA Draft with a focus on roster building strategy, data analytics, film breakdowns, and player development since 2017. He is credentialed media for the Orlando Magic along with top high schools in Central Florida where he scouts talent in marquee matchups at Montverde Academy, IMG Academy, Oak Ridge, and the NBPA Top-100 Camp. He generates basketball data visualizations, formerly with The BBall Index. He has two B.A.s from Florida State University in Business Management and Business Marketing. Twitter/YouTube/Substack: @BeyondTheRK