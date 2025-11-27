How the Orlando Magic can reach the next round of the NBA Cup

The NBA Cup has been a beautiful addition to the beginning of the NBA season and the Magic have found great success in it so far this season.

The Magic are 3-0 in group play with a +61 point differential, making their path easy.

Their last game comes this Friday against the Pistons and the formula is easy.

Win and you're in, advancing as the winners of group B, and likely the 1 seed.

And that's it right, only talk about the easy scenario to get in, well no, if the Magic are to fall to the Pistons they can still get in and here's how.

If the Magic lose to the Pistons, the first thing is they can't lose by more than 12 points, preferably by 11 or less so the tie breakers listed below don't come into effect.

Head-to-head record in Group Play.

Point differential in Group Play.

Total points scored in Group Play.

Record from the 2024-25 NBA regular season.

Random drawing (in the unlikely scenario that two or more teams are still tied following the previous tiebreakers).

The Miami Heat sit at a +49 differential and scored 507 points, meaning if the Heat and the Magic are tied at a +49-point differential, the Magic would have to score at least 135 points to get in over the Heat.

If they lose by 11 or less their focus, then goes to the Cavs who would have to win 16 or more to be in play for passing the Magic.

That's why the formula here is just to win, build on the performances of late and handle business yourself with the potential of being the one seed for the quarterfinal round as they currently have a +8-point differential lead on the one seeded Raptors.

The Orlando Magic are now 9–2 all-time in NBA Cup group play. #MakeItMagic pic.twitter.com/vGoH1JdRWF — ORLmuse (@ORLmuse) November 26, 2025

The Magic have started 11-8 and continue to work out some kinks. But their next matchup against the Pistons is far more than just a battle to advance in the NBA Cup, but a testament to their standing in the Eastern Conference.

But hey, games matter early on, and teams are playing hard. Plus, the cash prizes that are essential for the NBA's role players and coaches who get paid as well.

Win championship: $514,790

$514,790 Reach championship game: $205,988

$205,988 Reach semifinal game: $102,994

$102,994 Reach quarterfinal game: $51,497

It's easy for the Magic.

Win and you're in.