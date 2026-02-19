How To Watch Orlando Magic-Sacramento Kings Lineups, Injury Report, Betting Lines & More

The Orlando Magic only had rookie dunker Jase Richardson participate in All-Star weekend festivities, so a well-rested group will get a four-game Western swing started as action gets back underway following the break in Sacramento.

Orlando leads the Southeast Division despite a disappointing run through the first 50-plus games, opening the restart a half-game up on a Miami Heat it has defeated all four times the teams have played. The Magic will face the Kings, Suns, Clippers and Lakers on this trip, so this first contest, on paper, is the one they’re most likely to win.

The Magic are just 3-3 in February following a 6-7 first month of 2026 and have been disappointingly playing .500 ball since about Thanksgiving. Sacramento owns the NBA’s worst record, having dropped 14 consecutive games.

The Kings are 0-6 in February and ruled Domantas Sabonis (knee) and Zach LaVine (hand) out for the remainder of the season on Wednesday, committing to a youth movement and a tank job in the hopes of the best possible outcome at the draft lottery. Sabonis underwent surgery to repair a torn meniscus, while LaVine underwent an operation to repair a tendon in his hand.

Franz Wagner, who returned for a pair of games last week, was ruled out for at least the next three weeks due to ankle soreness. Who is to blame for the talented young German forward suiting up against the Bucks when it appears more rest would’ve been ideal entering the break is worth discussing.

The Kings are 9-19 at home, while the Magic are 10-14 outside of Central Florida. They have a 9-7 mark against Western Conference opposition. Sacramento is 4-15 against East foes.

Vitals - How to Watch Magic at Kings

Game date, time and location: Thursday, Feb. 19, 7:10 p.m. EST, Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Florida (Magic), NBC Sports California (Kings)

Radio: FM 96.9 The Game/AM 740 WYGM (Magic), KHTK (Kings)

Magic look for first three-game win streak vs. Kings since 2010

The Sacramento Kings (12-44) host the Orlando Magic (28-25) in the first game for both following the All-Star break.

The Magic swept last season’s meetings, winning 130-111 in Sacramento and 121-91 in the most recent matchup in Orlando on March 29. The Kings had won six consecutive matchups prior to 2025. Half those victories came in overtime. Orlando is looking to win three straight over Sacramento for the first time since 2008-10, when it won five in a row.

Paolo Banchero led the way with 24 points in March, while Franz Wagner added 21 in a game the Magic controlled from the onset, leading 38-21 following a quarter en route to a 30-point blowout. Franz Wagner scored a game-high 31 in the victory in Sacramento. Domantas Sabonis paced the Kings in both of last year’s losses.

The Kings lead the all-time series 40-32 dating back to 1989-90, owning victories in 12 of the last 17 encounters..

Betting Lines (via DraftKings)

Spread: Magic -8.5 (-112), Kings +8.5 (-108)

Moneyline: Magic -380, Kings +300

Total: 224.5 (Over -110, Under -110)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

PROJECTED STARTERS

MAGIC

G/F Desmond Bane

F Paolo Banchero

C Wendell Carter Jr.

G Jalen Suggs

G Anthony Black

KINGS

F DeMar DeRozan

F Precious Achiuwa

C Maxime Raynaud

G Russell Westbrook

G Nique Clifford

INJURY REPORT

MAGIC

Franz Wagner: Out - Left High Ankle Sprain Injury Management

Alex Morales: Out - G League (Two-way)

Colin Castleton: Out - G League (Two-way)

KINGS

Domantas Sabonis: Out - Left Knee Meniscus Repair

Zach LaVine: Out - Right 5th Finger Tendon Repair

De’Andre Hunter: Out - Left Eye Iritis

Dylan Cardwell: Out - Left Ankle Sprain

Isaiah Stevens: Out - G League (Two-way)

QUOTABLE

Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley on Franz Wagner being sidelined: “His care factor for this group, there aren't that many words that can describe it... His ability to want to be out on this floor, that's what is the hardest, but also, understanding that he knows how capable this group is of achieving the things that we say we want to do even with him being out at this time."