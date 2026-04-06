Once again, the Orlando Magic came back from a double-digit deficit, earning a 112-108 win over the New Orleans Pelicans. What were a few of our takeaways?! Let's examine!

Once again, their defense jolted their offense late:

Apr 5, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) looks on against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Collectively, it was a poor offensive game from the Magic. They went just 7-of-33 from 3-point range, and from the 6:15 mark in the second quarter to the 8:14 mark in the third, the Pelicans outscored them 33-12.

Jalen Suggs had a nightmarish first half, while Desmond Bane, Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner all had to find a serious rhythm offensively. Trailing by as many as 15, the Magic found Ol' Reliable and got back to what they do best: Create offense from their defense.

The Magic held the Pelicans to just 26.3 percent (5-19) shooting in the fourth quarter, limiting them to just one made 3-pointer with five turnovers (three live ball). The Magic's defense tightened up and, in turn, led to them being more aggressive and forceful on both ends.

At times, we've seen poor defense bleed into bad offense. But they're at their best when they're the aggressors on both ends of the floor.

Franz puts the icing on the cake:

Apr 1, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) controls the ball against the Atlanta Hawks in the fourth quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Franz Wagner has not played three straight games since early December. He looked good in their win against Dallas, but was limited to just 17 minutes.

Wagner was, obviously, going to be on another minutes restriction against New Orleans. But the fifth-year forward was apart of the Magic's closing lineup for the first time since returning, despite only playing 4:14 in the final quarter.

Many of the Magic's top guys -- including Desmond Bane, who scored a team-most 14 points in the quarter -- made plays down the stretch. But Wagner put the icing on their comeback win with a beautiful step-back 16-footer with 43.4 seconds left.

Breathe, Orlando:

Apr 5, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Orlando Magic Head Coach Jamahl Mosley reacts to a play against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

A loss to the Pelicans -- who are objectively bad, yet have no incentive to lose because they don't own their 2026 pick -- would've been yet another example of the Magic playing down to competition this season.

Through two-and-a-half quarters, it was trending in the wrong direction. Thankfully, the Magic escaped with a win -- and moved back to within 0.5 game of the Charlotte Hornets for the No. 8 seed in the East.

Orlando will take the floor again on Monday against the top-seeded Detroit Pistons, their final back-to-back of the 2025-26 regular season.

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