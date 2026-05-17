The Orlando Magic face a very pivotal summer with plenty of questions that need to be answered. We are still awaiting which coach will take the helm next year, but what are some others that need to be addressed? Let's examine!

Do Magic extend guard Anthony Black?

Anthony Black was one of the Magic's lone bright spots this season. In 64 games, he averaged 15.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists on 44.7 percent shooting and 54.9 percent true shooting.

His 3-point percentage still petered out at 33.3 percent, but the 22-year-old showcased tremendous growth as a ballhandler and slasher. He's never looked as confident as he did, a sizable step in the right direction.

Black also becomes extension-eligible this summer. If he doesn't sign a rookie scale extension before the start of 2025-26, he'll be a restricted free agent next offseason. While his new deal would not kick in until 2027-28, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Jalen Suggs, Desmond Bane and Wendell Carter Jr. allocate for over 106 percent of the team's cap in '27-28.

That's not operable if there are plans to re-sign Black.

Does Jeff Weltman decide to shake up core?

Coaching change notwithstanding, it's becoming more clear by the day that major change may be needed sooner rather than later. Magic president Jeff Weltman took a major swing with Bane last summer, but may need to make another -- the other way -- this summer.

It doesn't help that Orlando's perpetually been injured for the better part of three years. Injuries are random -- though it's a big issue. Suggs has missed at least 30 percent of the Magic's available games in all but one season; Wagner played a career-low 34 games in 2025-26; Banchero has dealt with multiple lower-body injuries the last two years.

The Magic's front office has typically operated with patience. A Banchero-Wagner-Bane-Suggs quartet is obviously good when healthy, though that's a big if. Was last year the straw that broke the camel's back? We're about to see.

Can they find ways to win the margins?

Given how expensive the Magic are, winning the margins will be critical.

They don't have a first-round pick this year nor any tradable first-round picks through 2032. They have a second-round pick, but Orlando is only $3.7 million away from the second apron, meaning it won't have access to their bi-annual exception nor its full taxpayer mid-level exception.

They will have a little more flexibility if it waives (or somehow trades) Jonathan Isaac. But they are still going to have to win the margins as it relates to building the rest of this roster.