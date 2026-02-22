The Orlando Magic could not outlast the Phoenix Suns in double overtime, courtesy of a Jalen Green game-winner, losing 113-110 inside Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix, Ari. What were a few of our takeaways? Let's dive into it!

Suns survive rock fight:



If you're a basketball-loving masochist, this was the game for you.

If you're Jordan Ott or Jamahl Mosley, I'd suggest throwing your team's tape offensively from this game -- unless you plan to give yourself a conniption. There's teaching and going over what you should not do as on offense -- but both teams were building brickhouses (with open looks) in this double-overtime rock fight.

Phoenix and Orlando combined to shoot 38.1 percent, including 27.7 percent from deep and 54.6 percent in the paint. To summarize, both the eye test and the aforementioned numbers suggested that neither could hit the broad side of a barn.

The 223 combined points from both teams were the fewest in a double overtime game since the Chicago Bulls and Philadelphia 76ers combined for 214 points in double overtime in March of 2023.

You miss all the shots you don't take, Jalen:



The famous Wayne Gretzky quote: You miss all the shots you don't take.

Suns guard Jalen Green was 5-for-25 with 1.1 seconds left in double overtime. That didn't make him hesitate in the game's final moment, draining a fadeaway 3-pointer over Anthony Black as time expired.

As a result, nobody's going to remember how well he played or shot. He got the last laugh.

Desmond Bane reaches 30-point mark once again:



First-year Magic guard Desmond Bane has been one of their most offensive engines all season. Even though it didn't lead to a win (he fouled out in the middle of the first OT), Bane was the Magic's best player offensively.

Bane, who canned his first six shots, finished with a game-high 34 points on 12-of-18 shooting and 5-of-9 from 3-point range. He set the tone for Orlando, scoring 22 of the team's first 37 points, his highest scoring first half of the season.

The 6-foot-5 guard has now scored 30-plus eight times this season; the most times he's recorded that feat over a single season was in 2023-24 (11 times).

Magic need more from frontcourt:



We're currently in the midst of a bad Wendell Carter Jr. stretch.

Over his final six games pre-All-Star break, he averaged six points and seven rebounds on 31.6 percent shooting and a dismal 42.5 percent true shooting. He scored just two points in 25 minutes in the Magic's 37-point win against Sacramento, and had just seven points in 34 minutes in their three-point loss.

Scoring isn't everything; it's only a small facet. He's still rebounding and competing on the glass. But Carter's impact on both ends has been neutralized. If he's not going to score or shoot the ball efficiently, the Magic will need him to be more impactful when he's on the court, point blank.

