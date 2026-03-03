For the second consecutive game, the Orlando Magic completely fell apart in the second half in front of their home crowd.

Orlando played well in the first half of both of its most recent games to the Houston Rockets and top-seeded Detroit Pistons. Though both were all for naught. The Rockets used a 21-0 second half run -- spearheaded by Reed Sheppard and Kevin Durant -- en route to a five-point win. Moreover, the Pistons completely walled off Paolo Banchero and Orlando, holding them to 30.8 percent shooting in the second half (5-23 3PT) in their 14-point win.

After the game, Paolo Banchero called out the team's inability to adjust in second halves as a result of their recent struggles. Head coach Jamahl Mosley had a different theory.

"I think the one adjustment that Detroit made last night -- they just played a little harder," Mosley said, according to the Orlando Sentinel's Jason Beede. "They got into the ball; they grabbed at it a little bit more; they clogged the apint a little bit more and our decisions became slower because there were a lot of gaps.

"There was no schematic adjustment that they made. It was, more or less, (Detroit) did turn of up their defensive heat a lot more. If you look at the third quarter, they had about two or three blocks at the rim; they turned us over; they built walls in transition.

"As we were getting downhill in that first half, they were building a bigger wall ... and they did a great job getting downhill offensively after we had turned that basketball over or they got a block at the rim."

Magic must get on same page:

Feb 24, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) moves the ball against Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Regardless of what you thought regarding Banchero and Mosley's comments, it's not ideal to have the team's star player and the head coach not seemingly on the same page. It's never a good look when they are combatant toward one another through the media, regardless if these issues have been discussed behind closed doors or not.

Mosley and Banchero have seemingly have had too many spats through the media this year. With 23 games left in the season, they need to be on the same page.

Yes, Mosley did contradict himself -- he listed the adjustments that Detroit made after saying they didn't adjust. Though Banchero also plays a huge part in the team's communication because he's arguably the team's best player. He's one of their leaders, at the very least; his voice matters as much as anyone's.

While the Magic were without Anthony Black and Franz Wagner, it's clear they're not headed in the right direction heading into the home stretch. They look to close this four-game homestand on the right foot, starting with the Washington Wizards on Tuesday at 7 p.m. EST.

