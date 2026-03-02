The Orlando Magic are noticing how far behind they are from the top of the Eastern Conference after losing 106-92 against the first-place Detroit Pistons.

The Magic had a lead in the first half and were up by seven going into the locker room, but they struggled to take care of the basketball, and that led to the Pistons breaking the game wide open. The Magic turned the ball over 19 times for 26 points, which head coach Jamahl Mosley harped on in his postgame press conference.

“26 points of paying. That’s what they did. We talked about it before the game, showed the film, they reached, they grabbed, they swipe at the ball. We were too loose with it. And a lot of these moments, you know, but you got to give Detroit a ton of credit," Mosley said.

"That’s the reason they’re the number one team in the East. Cause they get after it physically; they get after it defensively. We’ve got to do a much better job of valuing the possessions in a game like this. You know, you hold a team to 106, but you gave them 26 of them.”

Magic Have Too Many Turnovers vs. Pistons

Orlando Magic guard Desmond Bane is fouled by Detroit Pistons guard Caris LeVert. | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Magic forward Paolo Banchero was responsible for nine of the team's 19 turnovers, and he expressed his disappointment after the game.

“Yeah, definitely. I thought we had too many turnovers. You know, I had too many turnovers. Yeah, [we] just gave them too many opportunities," Banchero said.

On top of that, the Magic struggled on the boards. They gave up 14 offensive rebounds and 56 total. The Magic, in comparison, only had 41.

“Yeah, I mean, it hurt big time. You know, if you combine that with the rebounding numbers, I feel like that kind of paints the picture of what it was that hurt us in the second half, especially," Tristan da Silva said.

The Magic will have to figure out what is going wrong as they move forward in the final quarter of the season. If they can fix these mistakes within the next couple of games, they can move past this rough patch.

The Magic are back in action tomorrow when they take on the rebuilding Washington Wizards at home. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 PM ET inside the Kia Center. Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network or stream it on NBA League Pass.