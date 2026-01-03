Just over 48 hours after making his return versus the Indiana Pacers, Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs is dealing with another lower-body injury.

Suggs left the game in the third quarter with what the team described as a right knee strain and did not return. The injury came after Bulls big Jalen Smith incidentally landed on Suggs while attempting to reject a layup attempt.

Jalen Suggs injury clearly could've been avoided if they just called the Dosunmu foul on the gather.



Instead the refs wait till Jalen Smith clobbers him to call a foul. pic.twitter.com/eG0XQn0hPn — The Magic Way (@MagicFilmRoom) January 3, 2026

Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley provided an update after their 121-114 loss, stating they will undergo further testing when they return home.

"He fights his tail [off] to get back with us, and then hopefully it’s not bad," Mosley said, according to the Orlando Sentinel's Jason Beede.

It's been an unforgiving season for Jalen Suggs:

Suggs worked his way back from left knee surgery to start the season before suffering a hip injury in the Emirates Cup semifinals against the New York Knicks.

After a seven-game absence, he returned on New Year's Eve against Indiana, scoring 11 points with three rebounds, three assists and three steals in 25 minutes.

In just 20 minutes against Chicago, Suggs, 24, tallied 11 points on 4-of-6 shooting with three rebounds, four assists and one steal that led to an Anthony Black alley-oop.

Jalen Suggs steal & lob to Anthony Black 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ESs1k1tNju — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) January 3, 2026

While single-game plus-minus is oftentimes one of basketball's most deceiving stats, Suggs' team-high plus-15 wasn't. From the moment he exited the game, the Magic's energy on both ends suddenly vanished.

That's been the telltale all season. The Magic were outscoring opponents by 112 points across his 564 minutes leading up to Friday -- equating to a plus 9.6 NET. Despite his limited playing time, he's been one of their key engines.

"For him to keep fighting and stepping out there on the court with these guys is what we're going to continue to need from him," Mosley added after the game.

Suggs' impact is palpable, but there's a chance the Magic will be without him by the time they take the court again. Orlando returns home for one game against the lowly Indiana Pacers on Jan. 4 before a pair of road games against the Washington Wizards and Brooklyn Nets.