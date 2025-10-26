Magic rookie provided 'spark' in debut, per head coach
While it's difficult to take too much away from preseason, Orlando Magic rookie guard Jase Richardson was one of the team's best players.
He was still on the outside-looking-in at the guard rotation heading into the new season with Jalen Suggs (knee) healthy. Though Suggs rested Saturday night in the second night of a back-to-back, opening the doorway for the No. 25 overall pick.
Richardson saw just eight minutes of action, but he was effectively the Magic's backup point guard in the second half, in place of Tyus Jones, who struggled in 14 first-half minutes.
"Again, for that moment, it wasn't about what [Tyus Jones] was not providing," head coach Jamahl Mosley said after the game "It was more about saying, 'Can Jase get a moment here?' In which he provided that spark in that moment and i thought he was good for us."
Why Jase Richardson could enter rotation sooner rather than later:
We're only three games into the season, but Tyus Jones has struggled mightily to make any sort impact on either end of the floor.
In 58 minutes, he's scored just four points with six assists to four turnovers -- missing all but two of his 13 shot attempts without a 3-point make (in seven attempts). In 14 minutes against Chicago, he was 0-for-5 from the floor.
Richardson scored just three points on three shots in eight minutes in his debut. He also drew an offensive foul while navigating a screen near halfcourt in the ensuing possession. Richardson didn't have many touches, but the rookie guard showed moments of good and was more impactful than Jones in a limited sample.
Orlando's backup point guard spot, outside of Anthony Black, is murky. And if Jones' play continues to be poor, don't be surprised if Richardson begins to see more time in the backcourt -- where his shooting, playmaking and feisty point-of-attack defense (at his size) is needed.
