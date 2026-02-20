The Orlando Magic exited the All-Star break on the right note, blowing out the beleagured Sacramento Kings 131-94. What were a few of our takeaways? Let's examine!

Magic set another 3-point record in Sacramento:

Feb 19, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs (4) scores a three point basket against the Sacramento Kings during the first quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images | Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

The Orlando Magic are seemingly pretty good pals with the Golden One Center rims.

Just over two calendar years ago, the Magic set a franchise record by making 25 3-pointers -- in Sacramento -- despite it being a double-overtime loss. In this one, they matched that ... with 5:12 left in the fourth quarter, ultimately setting a new franchise record with 27 made 3s.

Funny enough, three of the Magic's four-biggest games from distance have now been in Sacramento; it made 23 against the Kings, a franchise record that stood for 13 years, in 2009.

Seven Magic players made at least three triples in their post-All-Star break opener, spearheaded by Paolo Banchero's five threes (on seven attempts).

For an offense that's struggled to knock down shots for most of the season, this was a breath of fresh air. It's worth noting that Orlando has elevated its 3-point frequency over the last six games. It has attempted 40-plus 3-pointers in five of its last six games after doing so just four times over its first 48 games.

Two Magic players ignite strong second quarter:

Feb 19, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero (5) looks over his shoulder after a play against the Sacramento Kings during the second quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images | Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

It took Orlando one quarter to figure out the All-Star break was over.

Nothing looked like it changed. The offense was stagnant and inefficient; the defense looked lethargic; the spacing wasn't there, and the ball wasn't moving very crisply. It looked bad -- really bad -- though it looked eerily similar to plenty of first quarters we've seen from the Magic over the last two or so months.

However, Banchero and Anthony Black flipped the script in the second quarter, helping the Magic score 46 points, the second-most they've scored in a single quarter this season. Black and Banchero combined to score 25 of those points. Banchero was able to bruise his way in semi-transition; Black knocked down a pair of 3-pointers with a nifty lay-in around Drew Eubanks.

Orlando converted on 16 of its 21 attempts, outscoring the lowly Kings by 19 points to take a nine-point lead into the break. It's safe to say they didn't look back.

Keep an eye on this backcourt duo:

Feb 19, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Orlando Magic guard Anthony Black (0) drives in against Sacramento Kings guard Malik Monk (0) during the first quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images | Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

It remains to be seen whether or not this will continue. But newly-acquired guard Jevon Carter ate all of Jase Richardson's minutes in non-garbage-time situations.

However, it paid off for the Magic.

Keep an eye on the Carter-Black backcourt; Jevon was the first player off the bench, and was incredibly impactful for them in just his second career Magic outing. Everyone was making shots, but Carter tallied 14 points, three rebounds and four assists on 5-of-8 shooting and 3-of-5 from 3-point range.

According to PBP Stats' tracking data, Carter and Black finished a plus-30 in roughly 19 minutes of action. Carter was pesky at the POA and played within the offense, which is exactly what you want to see when Jalen Suggs isn't in the game. Most of Carter's minutes came alongside Black, and the two complement each other. So I would keep an eye on that moving forward.

