Mavericks head coach, veteran ejected in fourth quarter vs. Magic

A cup wasn't "spilled," but frustrations did boil over for the Dallas Mavericks and head coach Jason Kidd.

It's been a frustratingly inconsistent season for the Orlando Magic. But they handled business against the Mavericks, who entered the night with the league's worst record (5-26) since Jan. 25.

The Mavericks' one saving grace was Cooper Flagg, who was excellent once again, making history. But the manner in which Kidd disputed a non-call involving Flagg and Magic guard Desmond Bane, who grabbed Flagg's arm on a pass attempt, he was ejected after being assessed two technicals with 10:45 left in the fourth quarter.

Jason Kidd wasn't the only person ejected:

Mar 21, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks forward Naji Marshall (13) brings the ball up court during the game between the Mavericks and the Clippers at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Moments after Kidd's ejection, Mavericks veteran Naji Marshall was sent to the showers early for barking at the officials from the bench. It was his second technical after picking up his first in the first half.

Marshall finished with nine points, four rebounds and two assists on 3-of-12 shooting in 24 minutes.

Here was the sequence that led to Kidd's dismissal:

Here's the play that got Jason Kidd ejected:pic.twitter.com/w6NLMn2FSc — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 4, 2026

Kidd did have a case; Bane did foul Flagg. It's easy to see why Kidd tried to protect his star. Fans showered the officials with "Refs, you suck" chants as Kidd walked off the floor.

This ejection is just Kidd's second of the season. His only other came in January after arguing with Scott Foster (who else?) over a goaltending call. Former Magic head coach Frank Vogel, the Mavericks' foremost assistant, took over for the final 11 minutes.

Orlando led by as much as 30 in the bounce-back win. Nevertheless, it didn't faze Flagg, who became the youngest player in NBA History to eclipse 50 points, scoring 51 -- including 24 after the ejection. The rookie sensation single-handedly helped them trim the deficit to 11 before time ultimately ran out.

Credit to Cooper for refusing to waive the white Flagg; he could've easily called it night, but didn't.

The Mavericks have now lost 14-straight at home, while the Magic snapped their 13-game losing streak inside American Airlines center, a streak that dated back to 2012-13 season.

With five games left in the season, Orlando will take the floor next on Sunday against the New Orleans Pelicans to cap a two-game stint away from home. Tip-off will be at 7:00 p.m. EST.

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